innoscripta Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
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23.06.2026 08:36:43
EQS-News: innoscripta SE wins first customers in France and accelerates international expansion
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EQS-News: innoscripta SE
/ Key word(s): Contract
innoscripta SE wins first customers in France and accelerates international expansion
Tutzing, 23 June 2026 – innoscripta SE (“innoscripta”, ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) has secured its first French customers just a few months after entering the French market. With this achievement, innoscripta continues to execute its dynamic domestic and international growth strategy.
The new French customers include innovative companies operating in the fields of digital entertainment technologies, 3D visualization, and immersive technologies. These companies are supported by innoscripta in leveraging key French R&D and innovation incentive programs, including the Crédit d’Impôt Recherche (CIR), the Crédit d’Impôt Innovation (CII), and the French IP Box regime.
In addition, innoscripta is seeing growing demand for its services based on the unique Clusterix platform, which has been fully adapted to the French market. The company is currently in advanced discussions regarding additional mandates with customers from across France.
France is one of Europe’s largest research and development markets and, through the CIR scheme, offers one of the world’s most significant tax incentive programs for R&D activities. With its expansion launched in early 2026, innoscripta is addressing a market whose funding volume is currently approximately six times larger than the German R&D tax credit system.
Sebastian Schwertlein, COO of innoscripta SE, commented: “The rapid market success in France clearly demonstrates how quickly we can adapt Clusterix as a leading platform for R&D compliance to the regulatory frameworks and requirements of new international markets and successfully commercialize our solution. Our business model works in France, and we are seeing strong demand. We are particularly pleased that we have already won customers from different regions and industries shortly after entering the market. This validates our international growth strategy.”
The expansion into France forms part of innoscripta’s international growth strategy. In addition to further expanding its activities in France, the company is pursuing opportunities in other European and international markets.
About innoscripta
Contact
innoscripta SE
Max Hunger
Press contact
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 905505 56
23.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Bahnhofstraße 17
|82327 Tutzing
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989255553509
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2351510
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2351510 23.06.2026 CET/CEST
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