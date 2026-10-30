EQS-News: innoscripta: Successful Clusterix Product Demonstrations for Investors

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

innoscripta: Successful Clusterix Product Demonstrations for Investors



30.10.2026 / 15:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





innoscripta: Successful Clusterix Product Demonstrations for Investors

Tutzing, October 30, 2026 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) successfully presented its Clusterix platform live to investors over two consecutive investor days. Investors from the DACHLI region and Scandinavia, including TOP Vermögen AG and Principal Vermögensverwaltung AG, gained exclusive insights into the software’s functionality and capabilities.

Particular interest focused on the systematic use of artificial intelligence to further develop the platform, as well as Clusterix’s significant potential for expansion into additional markets. The lively discussions also covered the planned expansion of the platform’s capabilities to encompass the management of the entire R&D process and the continuous enhancement of its functionalities.

Through direct exchanges with the Management Board, investors also had the opportunity to explore the company’s next strategic steps to further expand its operating business. Feedback was consistently positive.

Roland Neuwirth, Fund Manager at Advisory Invest GmbH:

“As a shareholder in innoscripta since the IPO, the investor day gave us valuable insights into how Clusterix operates and the complexity behind the platform. This behind-the-scenes look at the company clearly demonstrated the platform’s added value and further strengthened our confidence in the investment case. innoscripta’s growth rates speak for themselves, and management’s regular share purchases demonstrate its commitment to the company.”

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

Investor Relations Contact

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

Press contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505 56

innoscripta@edicto.de