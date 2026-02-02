EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) 100% Year-Over-Year Sales Growth Posted in 2025 Annual Report for Best Year Ever With Profitability Reaching Five Straight Quarters

Innovative Designs Aktie
PITTSBURGH, PA - February 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) is very pleased to report that the Company has filed its 10K Annual Statement for the fiscal year ending on October 31, 2025 with all time record setting results. IVDN has reported that sales revenues increased to $2,765,149 for FY 2025 vs $1,382,733 for FY 2024 and $347,763 for FY 2023. This rapid growth translates to a 100% increase in sales for the past 12 months, mostly attributable to the continuously rising demand for our patented evacuated (vacuum) cell R-6 rated Insultex House Wrap®. No other company offers an evacuated cell home insulation which is the best thermal insulator possible and also provides other key advantages in today’s homebuilding and remodeling market.
These results make FY 2025 the best year in the Company’s history by a wide margin as sales of Innovative Designs' Insultex House Wrap® continue to grow across the United States. The Company also reported a strong and increased cash position of over $600,000 at the fiscal year end. IVDN has eliminated all of its long term and convertible debt to strengthen the Company balance sheet thanks to improved collections. This improvement is allowing more efficient expansion of operations and corporate growth plans. The IVDN outstanding share count is still only about 38 million, reflecting management’s commitment to protecting and enhancing long term shareholder value.
Additionally, the Company's 2026 fiscal first quarter, beginning on November 1st, experienced exceptionally high sales levels, from new and repeat customers, which will be reported by or before the March 15th Q1 due date.
Of substantial importance, in December 2025, IVDN management signed an agreement to re-engage BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent laboratory testing company, to complete the process of obtaining renewed high level product certifications for Insultex House Wrap®. Our new specialized testing machine has been delivered to the BRC Laboratories new facility and initial testing procedures have already begun. The process of obtaining all necessary certification of the testing apparatus and procedures has also been commenced. The purpose of the updated testing and certifications is to allow the advanced Insultex® product to qualify for the needs of a much wider customer base and projects of significantly larger scope.
