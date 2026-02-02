EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) 100% Year-Over-Year Sales Growth Posted in 2025 Annual Report for Best Year Ever With Profitability Reaching Five Straight Quarters

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) 100% Year-Over-Year Sales Growth Posted in 2025 Annual Report for Best Year Ever With Profitability Reaching Five Straight Quarters



Work Commenced with Independent Testing Company for Renewed High Level Certifications to Significantly Expand Customer Base

100% Year-Over-Year Increase in Sales for FY 2025 vs FY 2024

All Time Record High Revenue Totals in Fiscal 2025.

Profitability Extending for 5 Trailing Quarters.

Contract Signed and Work Begun for Completion of New Product Certifications.

New Certifications Projected in Significantly Expand Customer Base.

Long Term and Convertible Debt Eliminated with Cash Reserves High and Rising.

Production Increase Measures to Meet Rising Product Demand.

Fiscal Q1 2026 Sales at New Record Levels, Continuing Strong Growth Curve.

PITTSBURGH, PA - February 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) is very pleased to report that the Company has filed its 10K Annual Statement for the fiscal year ending on October 31, 2025 with all time record setting results. IVDN has reported that sales revenues increased to $2,765,149 for FY 2025 vs $1,382,733 for FY 2024 and $347,763 for FY 2023. This rapid growth translates to a 100% increase in sales for the past 12 months, mostly attributable to the continuously rising demand for our patented evacuated (vacuum) cell R-6 rated Insultex House Wrap®. No other company offers an evacuated cell home insulation which is the best thermal insulator possible and also provides other key advantages in today’s homebuilding and remodeling market.

These results make FY 2025 the best year in the Company’s history by a wide margin as sales of Innovative Designs' Insultex House Wrap® continue to grow across the United States. The Company also reported a strong and increased cash position of over $600,000 at the fiscal year end. IVDN has eliminated all of its long term and convertible debt to strengthen the Company balance sheet thanks to improved collections. This improvement is allowing more efficient expansion of operations and corporate growth plans. The IVDN outstanding share count is still only about 38 million, reflecting management’s commitment to protecting and enhancing long term shareholder value.

Additionally, the Company's 2026 fiscal first quarter, beginning on November 1st, experienced exceptionally high sales levels, from new and repeat customers, which will be reported by or before the March 15th Q1 due date.

Of substantial importance, in December 2025, IVDN management signed an agreement to re-engage BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent laboratory testing company, to complete the process of obtaining renewed high level product certifications for Insultex House Wrap®. Our new specialized testing machine has been delivered to the BRC Laboratories new facility and initial testing procedures have already begun. The process of obtaining all necessary certification of the testing apparatus and procedures has also been commenced. The purpose of the updated testing and certifications is to allow the advanced Insultex® product to qualify for the needs of a much wider customer base and projects of significantly larger scope.



Insultex House Wrap® is fulfilling a key role in the current homebuilding market because it meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap®, adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with other products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap®, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.



Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs, commented, "Our patented Insultex® product line is being recognized more and more as the very best option in the homebuilding market today, as clearly illustrated by the sharply rising sales growth trajectory that we are reporting, year over year. However, we know we can achieve far more with renewed high level product certifications in 2026. This is why we made a sound commitment to retaining the services of an important independent laboratory testing company to complete these testing and certification processes. With an agreement reached and the process already underway, I am confident that IVDN will achieve this major goal in a timely manner so that we can reach the fullest potential of the Insultex® product for the benefit of our customers and our investors. Additionally, we will continue working towards further increasing our production capacity to meet a much larger demand and also developing other markets for Insultex® including the clothing applications and international sales. We look forward to 2026 for setting new records and delivering the highest results in all of IVDN history.”



About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap® and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.



CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com



Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com

News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.