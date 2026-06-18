Innovative Designs Aktie
WKN DE: A0YHT5 / ISIN: US45772B1061
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18.06.2026 14:50:01
EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Reports Record Q2 Sales Due to Strong Customer Base Growth for Superior Vacuum Cell Homebuilding Insulation
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EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
Company Profitability Now Extending to 7 Straight Quarters
PITTSBURGH, PA - June 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has now filed its fiscal second quarter financial report with continued revenue growth that now extends the Company’s profitability across seven (7) trailing quarters. Total revenues for the period ending on April 30, 2026 reached $808,666, significantly exceeding the 2025 second quarter total. This result is the second highest in Company history and only the 2nd time breaking the $800K level in a single quarter. Sales accelerated towards the end of the second quarter due to better weather for national building projects. As of today, IVDN has reached almost the $2 million revenue level for the 2026 fiscal year which puts the Company on pace to set an all time new record for annual sales and revenue growth with increasing profitability.
IVDN is also maintaining a strong cash position with no long term or convertible debt on the books. The IVDN outstanding share count is still only about 38 million, reflecting management's commitment to supporting and enhancing long term shareholder value.
Additionally, progress is proceeding on track for the new Insultex® independent laboratory testing program with BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent laboratory testing company, to complete the process of obtaining renewed high level product certifications for Insultex House Wrap®. The purpose of the updated testing and certification program is to allow our advanced Insultex® product to qualify for the needs of a much wider customer base and projects of significantly larger scope. Increasing numbers and also multiple larger building industry companies have indicated to us that attainment of the new certifications will be very important for their plans for using Insultex House Wrap® in their own major projects and marketing programs.
Currently, Insultex House Wrap® is already fulfilling a key role in the homebuilding market because it meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap®, adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with other products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap®, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.
Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development for Built Link Solutions and distributor for Insultex House Wrap®, commented on the 2nd quarter, “Now that the building season has ramped up following a late start due to very harsh winter weather, we are seeing multiple new building material suppliers coming on board this year and even more showing high interest in using Insultex House Wrap® as they learn about its distinct advantages. This, along with a significant increase in repeat orders from our existing clients, has given us a great start to the 2026 building season which is in full swing now.”
About Innovative Designs, Inc.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.
18.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Innovative Designs Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US45772B1061
|EQS News ID:
|2349214
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2349214 18.06.2026 CET/CEST
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