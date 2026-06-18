EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Reports Record Q2 Sales Due to Strong Customer Base Growth for Superior Vacuum Cell Homebuilding Insulation

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Reports Record Q2 Sales Due to Strong Customer Base Growth for Superior Vacuum Cell Homebuilding Insulation



18.06.2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

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Company Profitability Now Extending to 7 Straight Quarters

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Sales Significantly Exceed Same Period in 2025.

Profitability Now Extending for Seven (7) Trailing Quarters.

Independent Lab Testing Program Proceeding On-Track for High Level Product Certifications to Qualify Insultex House Wrap® for Much Wider Applications.

Production Increases Underway to Meet Rising Demand.

PITTSBURGH, PA - June 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has now filed its fiscal second quarter financial report with continued revenue growth that now extends the Company’s profitability across seven (7) trailing quarters. Total revenues for the period ending on April 30, 2026 reached $808,666, significantly exceeding the 2025 second quarter total. This result is the second highest in Company history and only the 2nd time breaking the $800K level in a single quarter. Sales accelerated towards the end of the second quarter due to better weather for national building projects. As of today, IVDN has reached almost the $2 million revenue level for the 2026 fiscal year which puts the Company on pace to set an all time new record for annual sales and revenue growth with increasing profitability.

IVDN is also maintaining a strong cash position with no long term or convertible debt on the books. The IVDN outstanding share count is still only about 38 million, reflecting management's commitment to supporting and enhancing long term shareholder value.

Additionally, progress is proceeding on track for the new Insultex® independent laboratory testing program with BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent laboratory testing company, to complete the process of obtaining renewed high level product certifications for Insultex House Wrap®. The purpose of the updated testing and certification program is to allow our advanced Insultex® product to qualify for the needs of a much wider customer base and projects of significantly larger scope. Increasing numbers and also multiple larger building industry companies have indicated to us that attainment of the new certifications will be very important for their plans for using Insultex House Wrap® in their own major projects and marketing programs.

Currently, Insultex House Wrap® is already fulfilling a key role in the homebuilding market because it meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap®, adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with other products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap®, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.



Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs, commented, "Our entire team at IVDN deserves congratulations for putting the Company on the increasingly positive path of success that is now extended to seven straight quarters of profitability with the filing of our fiscal second quarter financial report. Our top performing sales agent, Built Link Solutions, is doing an outstanding job of introducing Insultex House Wrap® at key building industry trade shows and other events as well as ongoing direct meetings with a wide range of building professionals including some of the most important names in the industry. The result is that we have become busier than ever in selling and shipping our products. We are also continuing to work on expanding production of Insultex House Wrap® for the anticipated demand surge after the current new certification program is completed.”

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development for Built Link Solutions and distributor for Insultex House Wrap®, commented on the 2nd quarter, “Now that the building season has ramped up following a late start due to very harsh winter weather, we are seeing multiple new building material suppliers coming on board this year and even more showing high interest in using Insultex House Wrap® as they learn about its distinct advantages. This, along with a significant increase in repeat orders from our existing clients, has given us a great start to the 2026 building season which is in full swing now.”

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap® and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.



CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com



Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com

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News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.