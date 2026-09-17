EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Reports Record Q3 Sales of Superior Vacuum Cell House Wrap With 8 Quarters of Profitability and Currently Surpasses All Revenue Totals of Previous Year

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Reports Record Q3 Sales of Superior Vacuum Cell House Wrap With 8 Quarters of Profitability and Currently Surpasses All Revenue Totals of Previous Year



17.09.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

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Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Sales Significantly Exceed Same Period in 2025.

Profitability Growing and Extending for Eight (8) Trailing Quarters.

Cash Level Remaining High with No Long Term or Convertible Debt.

No Increase in Outstanding Shares from Previous Year.

Received Documentation from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc. Certifying Independent Testing Facility and Procedures. Independent Lab Testing Program Proceeding On-Track for High Level Product Certifications to Qualify Insultex House Wrap® for Much Larger Applications

PITTSBURGH, PA - September 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has now filed its fiscal third quarter financial report that continues a record revenue growth rate and extends the Company’s profitability to eight (8) trailing quarters. Sales revenues for the 3 month period ending July 31, 2026 reached $758,247. Additionally, as of this date in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, IVDN has already surpassed all total revenue for the 2025 fiscal year results.

The Company’s cash position as of the end of fiscal Q3 strengthened to $873K with no long term or convertible debt on the books. The IVDN outstanding share count remains low at only 38.5 million, reflecting management's commitment to supporting and growing long term shareholder value.

Of substantial importance, as previously announced, our Insultex® independent laboratory testing program contracted with BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent testing company, received official documentation from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc. certifying the testing facility and its procedures. BRC Laboratory of Rhode Island, is now accredited in accordance with the recognized International Standard: (ISO/IEC:2017). Insultex® material testing has also been performed with all positive results. The purpose of this program is to allow Insultex® to qualify for the requirements of a much wider range of building applications and projects of larger scale and scope with retailers and customers on every level of the national homebuilding industry. IVDN is on track to achieve this high potential goal.

Insultex House Wrap® already fulfills a key role in the homebuilding market. The product meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap® adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as do products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap®, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.



Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs, stated, "The IVDN team, including our top performing sales agent, Built Link Solutions, is delivering record sales growth and profitability gains with the continued acceptance of Insultex House Wrap® by new and repeat customers across the US in 2026. As the unmatched advantages of this patented product are becoming more well known, the response from the homebuilding industry is becoming exceedingly positive for us and our long term marketing goals. The very important milestone of the independent certification from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc. just achieved has also moved us a major step forward towards allowing Insultex House Wrap® to serve the much larger needs of the top names in the multi-billion Dollar homebuilding industry today."

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap® and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.



CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com



Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com

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News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.