EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) Fiscal Q3 is Best in Company History Near 40% Sales Revenue Growth Over Previous Year and 8th Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) Fiscal Q3 is Best in Company History Near 40% Sales Revenue Growth Over Previous Year and 8th Consecutive Quarter of Profitability



06.08.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

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Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Sales Revenues Were Best in Company History.

8th Consecutive Quarter of Profitability.

Accelerating Sales Growth Near 40% Revenue Increase Over Fiscal Q3 of 2025.

Retail Dealers of Insultex House Wrap® Now Grown to Nearly 200.

Independent Laboratory Re-Certification Process in Final Stages.

PITTSBURGH, PA - August 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) closed its fiscal third quarter for the period ending July 31st with a strong continuation of the Company’s ascending sales growth and profitability, now extending to eight (8) trailing quarters. IVDN management can state today that fiscal 2026 Q3 revenues will be reported as the highest ever in Company history. When final figures are released in the next financial statement there will be a near 40% revenue increase over the same period in the previous year.

Our superior home insulation product, Insultex House Wrap®, continues to gain more market presence with nearly 200 retail locations in the US, and more coming on board ever week in multiple states across the country. Insultex House Wrap® meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, Insultex House Wrap® adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with competitor products. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.

Very important as well, the Insultex® independent laboratory testing program, contracted for with BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent testing company, has now entered the final stages towards its goals for re-certification of the R-Value testing equipment. All material testing has also moved forward with positive results. IVDN CEO Joseph A. Riccelli, Jr. has personally visited the BRC facility and been in regular communication with its manager throughout the progress of the program. The ultimate purpose of this program is to allow Insultex® to qualify for the requirements of a much wider range of building applications and projects of larger scale and scope with retailers and customers on every level of the multibillion-dollar homebuilding industry.

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development for Built Link Solutions, commented, “The popularity of Insultex House Wrap® continues to grow steadily. New building material suppliers are adopting this multi-advantage product almost every week. Individual builders and contractors are also calling us almost every day to capitalize on the value and cost savings that Insultex® brings to their building projects.”

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs, added, “Achieving the highest revenue of any quarter in the Company’s history and our 8th straight quarter of profitability is a gratifying milestone for all the dedicated work that our team has put in. We plan on filing our official 2026 fiscal third quarter financial report on time for its mid-September requirement with full results. I am also especially pleased to be able to announce that the re-certification program we have pursued since the start of 2026, under contract with independent BRC Laboratories, has moved to the final phase of the re-certification process for the R-Value testing equipment. We expect to have official documentation in hand soon and will make more detailed announcements at that time. Considering the value of this certification, the outcome could result in revenues that have never been achieved by Innovative Designs. Expediting this certification continues to be a high priority. The company will continue to issue updates as the process progresses. We will issue additional updates as goals are met.”

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap® and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.



CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com



Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com

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News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.