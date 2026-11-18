EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Innovative Designs (IVDN) Delivers New Record Sales for Fiscal Q4, Best in Company History With Nearly 20% Growth and 9th Consecutive Quarter of Profitability



18.11.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Company Now Actively Engaged with International Code Council (ICC) for Report to be Written to Meet Requirements of Multi-Billion Dollar Homebuilders

Fiscal 2026 Q4 Sales Revenues Broke Above the $1 Million Level for the First Time in Company History.

9th Consecutive Quarter of Profitability Achieved.

Nearly 20% Revenue Growth for Full Fiscal 2026 Year.

Actively Working With ICC to Have Report Written for Superior Patented Evacuated Cell House Wrap.

Company Planning Way to Reward Shareholders for Record Year.

PITTSBURGH, PA - November 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) closed its fiscal fourth quarter for the period ending October 31st with the milestone of exceeding the $1 million revenue level in a single quarter for the first time in the company’s history. Profitability now extends to nine (9) trailing quarters as well. IVDN management can confirm today that sales growth for the full fiscal year will show nearly 20% growth when the final figures are released in the next 10K annual report. The company also remains free of any long-term debt and is maintaining a strong on-hand cash position.

Because of the potential of our patented Insultex House Wrap® product line with its unique and superior evacuated cell technology to substantially expand its market share, IVDN has been working towards an ICC report to meet the requirements of the major names in the national homebuilding industry. Official documentation on the independent reaccreditation of BRC Laboratory, the independent facility used for testing our R-6 Insultex House Wrap®, has been obtained from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation. As a result, efforts are now actively engaged between IVDN the International Code Council (ICC) to secure their coveted report for the house wrap. The ICC report is the most highly recognized validation that can be obtained for Insultex House Wrap®.

IVDN Board Member and Technical Advisor Dr. Donald V. Garlotta, Ph.D. in Polymer Science and Plastics Engineering, has been working directly with representatives at the ICC. Progress is now being made to properly submit Insultex House Wrap® into the ICC review process with support of all the extensive material performance testing and laboratory facility validation data that has already been compiled. See previous IVDN news announcement for additional details on the work previously completed.

Dr. Garlotta has stated that he feels IVDN is taking all necessary steps and met all specific requirements to comply with the ICC program so far. Once ICC report is obtained for Insultex House Wrap® the marketing applications for this unmatched product are expected to dramatically expand. This is because the product will then be commercially acceptable for a much wider scope of users and larger building projects including those of the major names in the multi-billion dollar homebuilding industry.

Insultex House Wrap® offers multiple advantages to traditional home insulation and meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, Insultex House Wrap® adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with competitor products. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs stated, “Our team continues to be gratified by the record sales growth that Insultex House Wrap® is achieving, especially with the very effective marketing efforts of our top performing agency Built Link Solutions, LLC. To take this sales growth into an exceptionally wider and higher dollar value range we have been working diligently all through 2026 to position our R-6 Insultex House Wrap® for the certifications that can allow it to be marketed to all the top homebuilder companies. With the steps we have completed so far, and the progress that we are now making directly with the ICC agency, we are closing in on this game changing goal for our company and our shareholders. Additionally, because IVDN management feels that its shareholders deserve some immediate rewards for their long time support of the company and because IVDN is now earning profits, we a planning to a way to reward all shareholders. Specific details to follow in an upcoming announcement.”

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap® and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.



CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com



Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.