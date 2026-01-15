EQS-News: Instone Group achieves 2025 sales target with strong year-end performance – sales volume exceeds EUR 500 million

EQS-News: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

15.01.2026

Following a strong fourth quarter, Instone Group has, based on preliminary figures, increased its 2025 sales volume by more than 50 percent to above EUR 500 million.

Full-year sales target of at least EUR 500 million has therefore been successfully achieved.

Several institutional transactions totalling around EUR 140 million in Q4 made a significant contribution to this result.

Sales to private investors remain the key growth driver, supported by attractive incentives under the Growth Opportunities Act.

Publication of the 2025 Annual Report scheduled for March 17, 2026

Essen, 15 January 2026 – Instone Real Estate Group SE (“Instone Group”) has successfully met its 2025 sales target, according to preliminary figures. The company recorded a total sales volume of more than EUR 500 million for the year, representing a significant increase of over 50 percent compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 330 million). This marks a decisive step in Instone Group’s return to a sustainable growth path.

The fourth quarter was particularly strong, delivering the highest quarterly sales since the start of the market downturn. Sales in Q4 totalled more than EUR 270 million, driven by several institutional transactions amounting to approximately EUR 140 million. These deals were spread across key metropolitan regions including Munich, Stuttgart, Leipzig and Frankfurt, with buyers ranging from financial investors and municipal housing companies to fund managers and cooperatives. This underscores the growing recovery in institutional demand.

Private investors, however, remain the primary growth engine. Attractive tax incentives under the Growth Opportunities Act have created favourable conditions and compelling return prospects for investments in climate-friendly new-build apartments. Instone Group has tailored its product portfolio to leverage these incentives, resulting in strong market uptake of its 2025 sales launches. In the fourth quarter alone, 219 apartments were sold to private investors, generating a sales volume of more than EUR 130 million.

Looking ahead to 2026, Instone Group plans to significantly increase the number of new sales starts. The positive momentum among both private and institutional investors gives the company confidence in continued market recovery.

“The strong demand in the final quarter of 2025 reinforces our expectation that the market recovery will persist. With our increasing investments in new land acquisitions, we are laying the foundation for a return to sustainable growth,” said Kruno Crepulja, CEO of Instone Real Estate Group SE.

The 2025 Annual Report, including the outlook for 2026, will be published on March 17, 2026.





About Instone Real Estate Group SE (Instone Group)

The Instone Group is one of the leading residential developers in Germany and is listed on the Prime Standard of the German stock market. Since 1991, we have been developing future-proof and sustainable urban residential quarters with apartments for sale or rent throughout Germany – to provide a long-lasting good life in the country’s metropolitan areas. Our diverse expertise, combined with efficient processes and a solid financial basis, creates real added value for our stakeholders in environmental, social and economic terms. This means we are taking responsibility for one of the most pressing social issues of our time – creating needs-based and attractive living space. The company employs 414 employees at nine locations across Germany. As at 30 September 2025, the project portfolio included 46 development projects with an anticipated overall sales volume of approximately EUR 7.1 billion and around 14,000 residential units. www.instone-group.de



