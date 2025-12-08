EQS-News: Instone Group concludes new syndicated loan agreement of over EUR 47.5 million

EQS-News: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Financing

Instone Group concludes new syndicated loan agreement of over EUR 47.5 million



08.12.2025 / 10:07 CET/CEST

Conclusion of a new term loan of EUR 47.5 million with a term of three years plus extension options

Option to increase the loan up to EUR 60 million during the term

Syndicated financing arranged by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

Strategic significance for strengthening the growth trajectory

Essen, Germany 8 December 2025: Instone Real Estate Group SE (“Instone Group”) has concluded a new syndicated loan agreement (term loan) with a volume of EUR 47.5 million. The facility has a term of three years plus two one-year extension options. It can be increased up to EUR 60 million during the term. The loan was arranged by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, which placed the syndicated financing in the private and commercial banking sector.

“The new term loan is an essential component of our corporate financing,” says David Dreyfus, CFO of Instone Real Estate Group SE. “As of September 30, we had freely available cash and cash equivalents of EUR 221.5 million as well as unused revolving credit facilities of approximately EUR 138 million. This excellent level of liquidity is now being further strengthened by the new corporate financing of EUR 47.5 million,” adds David Dreyfus, who believes that Instone Group’s liquidity resources put it in an excellent position in the market.

The additional funds will be used for further corporate growth and targeted acquisition of attractive land plots. This gives Instone Group the opportunity to secure projects with above-average margins and returns on capital in a market environment which is currently characterized by low competition.

About Instone Real Estate Group SE (Instone Group)

The Instone Group is one of the leading residential developers in Germany and is listed on the Prime Standard of the German stock market. Since 1991, we have been developing future-proof and sustainable urban residential quarters with apartments for sale or rent throughout Germany – to provide a long-lasting good life in the country’s metropolitan areas. Our diverse expertise, combined with efficient processes and a solid financial basis, creates real added value for our stakeholders in environmental, social and economic terms. This means we are taking responsibility for one of the most pressing social issues of our time – creating needs-based and attractive living space. The company employs 414 employees at nine locations across Germany. As at 30 September 2025, the project portfolio included 46 development projects with an anticipated overall sales volume of approximately EUR 7.1 billion and around 14,000 residential units.. https://instone-group.de/en

