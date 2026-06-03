EQS-News: Instone Group leverages financial strength to accelerate growth – Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.43 per share

EQS-News: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Instone Group leverages financial strength to accelerate growth – Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.43 per share



03.06.2026 / 14:44 CET/CEST

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Instone Group leverages financial strength to accelerate growth – Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.43 per share

Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.43 per share

2026 guidance confirmed: adjusted revenues of EUR 550 million to EUR 600 million and adjusted profit after tax of EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million

Financial strength creates scope for new investments

Iris Schöberl and Marc Oliver Heß elected as new members of the Supervisory Board

Essen, Germany, 3 June 2026: The Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group SE (“Instone Group”) resolved today in Essen to pay a dividend of EUR 0.43 per dividend-bearing share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on 8 June 2026. According to current planning, this dividend level is considered to be a minimum dividend, also for the coming years. All other resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board were adopted by a large majority.

In his speech, CEO Kruno Crepulja highlighted the successful 2025 financial year, in which the company achieved its operational and financial targets and strengthened its position for profitable growth. “In 2025, Instone Group demonstrated that our company achieved a robust performance even in a challenging market environment. We reached our targets, preserved our financial strength and laid the foundation for accelerated growth,” said Crepulja. “The environment remains demanding. But we are not in a defensive position. We are entering this market phase with stability and room for manoeuvre, and we know how to make active use of this.”

2026 guidance confirmed

For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board confirmed its guidance. Adjusted revenues are expected to range between EUR 550 million and EUR 600 million, with an adjusted gross profit margin of more than 24 per cent and adjusted profit after tax of between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million. The guidance is based on the assumption that there will be no prolonged geopolitical escalation resulting in significant macroeconomic disruption.

nyoo as an answer to the cost challenge in residential construction

A key pillar of the growth strategy remains our subsidiary nyoo. With nyoo, Instone Group addresses high-quality yet affordable housing in well-connected locations outside premium inner-city areas. Standardised planning, serial elements and product simplification are intended to reduce construction costs and shorten project timelines.

Crepulja made it clear that standardisation should not be equated with uniformity or reduced comfort. Rather, the aim is a smarter planning and construction process. Good floor plans, reliable quality, energy-efficient standards and a high quality of living remain the benchmark.

Thanks to nyoo, Instone Group can offer turnkey apartments in the QNG 40 standard to cooperatives and other residential asset holders at production costs of less than EUR 3,000 per square metres of residential space, including VAT, margin and planning costs, but excluding land and infrastructure development. “If housing is to become more affordable again, we must not only talk about subsidies. We also need to build better, faster and more efficiently. nyoo is our entrepreneurial answer to precisely that question,” said Crepulja.

Residential market remains structurally strained

Crepulja also put the company’s business performance into the context of the strained German housing market. According to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office, around 206,600 apartments were completed in Germany in 2025. This is the lowest figure since 2012 and represents a decline of 18 per cent compared with the previous year. At the same time, demand for housing in metropolitan regions and well-connected medium-sized cities remains high.

Instone Group will continue to contribute objectively and constructively to the discussion on the future of residential construction. Subsidy schemes alone cannot solve the housing issue, but they are an effective instrument when properly designed. This is particularly evident in the tax depreciation options available to private buy-to-let investors, which make the acquisition of newly built apartments more attractive and support investment in urgently needed housing.

Supervisory Board newly appointed and financing flexibility renewed

With Iris Schöberl and Marc Oliver Heß, the newly elected Supervisory Board gains two highly experienced personalities. They succeed Dr Jochen Scharpe and Dietmar Binkowska, who were not available for reappointment. Dr Scharpe had been a member of the Board since the IPO in 2018, and Binkowska since 2019. Crepulja and Supervisory Board Chairman Stefan Brendgen expressed their sincere thanks to both. In their roles as Chair of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Remuneration Committee respectively, they played a key role in supporting and shaping the work of the Supervisory Board. In future, Schöberl and Heß will bring to the table their decades of experience and sound expertise in corporate development, the real estate industry and strategic management. The fact that both are taking on the mandate underlines the confidence in Instone Group’s strategic direction and long-term development. The Supervisory Board now comprises the following members: Stefan Brendgen, Stefan Mohr, David S. Beardsell, Iris Schöberl and Marc Oliver Heß. Their term of office will run until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2029 financial year.

With the approved authorisation to issue convertible bonds and warrant bonds, and the creation of corresponding contingent capital, the company will continue to have flexible financing options going forward. The new authorisation is largely identical in content to the existing authorisation, which expires on 8 June 2026, with the exception of its term.

The results of the votes cast at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 June 2026 are available on the company’s website.

About Instone Real Estate Group SE (Instone Group)

The Instone Group is one of the leading residential developers in Germany and is listed on the Prime Standard of the German stock market. Since 1991, we have been developing future-proof and sustainable urban residential quarters with apartments for sale or rent throughout Germany – to provide a long-lasting good life in the country’s metropolitan areas. Our diverse expertise, combined with efficient processes and a solid financial basis, creates real added value for our stakeholders in environmental, social and economic terms. This means we are taking responsibility for one of the most pressing social issues of our time – creating needs-based and attractive living space. The company employs 425 employees at nine locations across Germany. As at 31 March 2026, the project portfolio included 48 development projects with an anticipated overall sales volume of approximately EUR 7.0 billion and around 14,000 residential units. http://www.instone-group.de/en

Investor Relations

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Tel.: +49 (0)201 45355-137

E-Mail: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

Presse

Franziska Jenkel

Chausseestr. 111, 10115 Berlin

Tel. +49 (0)30/6109102-36

E-Mail: presse@instone.de