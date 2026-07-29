EQS-News: Interim individual report for the period ending on 30.06.2026

EQS-News: Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Interim individual report for the period ending on 30.06.2026



29.07.2026 / 21:12 CET/CEST

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Sirma Group Holding JSC has published its interim individual financial statements for the period ending on June 30.2026. These may be accessed on the company's website in the English language: H1 2026 financial reports

29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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