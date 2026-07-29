Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
|
29.07.2026 21:12:33
EQS-News: Interim individual report for the period ending on 30.06.2026
|
EQS-News: Sirma Group JSC
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Sirma Group Holding JSC has published its interim individual financial statements for the period ending on June 30.2026. These may be accessed on the company's website in the English language: H1 2026 financial reports
29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group JSC
|135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
|EQS News ID:
|2373888
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373888 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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