EQS-News: Intershop earns eight gold medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Market Report

Intershop earns eight Gold medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine



20.07.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST

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Intershop earns eight gold medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine

Increased number of gold medals, the evaluation’s highest accolade

Medaled in 11 of 12 categories, earning recognition exclusively in the top two tiers

Report highlights Intershop’s “rapidly emerging AI functionality” and “strong AI-enabled search capability”, further strengthening its position in agentic commerce



Jena (GER) / Chicago (US), July 20, 2026 – Intershop today announced its results in the Paradigm B2B Combine 2026: Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B (Enterprise Edition) analyst report by Andy Hoar. The global leader in B2B commerce solutions once again demonstrated its industry leadership, medaling in 11 of the 12 evaluated categories. Intershop secured eight gold medals and three silver medals, earning recognition exclusively in the top two tiers across every category it entered.

Intershop's gold-medal performance highlights its leadership in Customer Service & Support, Total Cost of Ownership, Vision & Strategy, Content & Data Management, Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, Site Search, and Transaction Management. A standout year-over-year achievement was earning an additional gold medal in Sales & Channel Enablement, reflecting Intershop’s continued investment in empowering sales teams, service representatives, and channel partners to participate in digital commerce.

These results reaffirm the platform’s ability to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective solutions for complex enterprise B2B requirements, reinforcing Intershop’s position among the industry’s most trusted and innovative commerce providers. Among the report’s key highlights are Intershop’s strong AI-enabled search capabilities, powered by SPARQUE.AI, alongside its rapidly emerging AI functionality and strategic progress toward agentic B2B commerce. Customers cited in the report praised Intershop's ability to handle complex, customized use cases and its transparent, cost-effective approach; qualities that continue to differentiate the company in the B2B commerce market.

Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop: “Being recognized across nearly every category reflects the strength of our vision, our innovation, and our operational discipline. As enterprises look for flexible, future-ready, and robust commerce solutions, Intershop continues to earn that trust. Our product strategy is centered on delivering practical innovations that empower enterprises to solve real business challenges. At the same time, we’re advancing our agentic commerce vision by introducing AI-powered capabilities that automate work, simplify operations, and deliver measurable business value.”

Andy Stanis, EVP and Managing Director for Intershop Americas adds: "What makes the Paradigm B2B Combine valuable is its rigor and independence. Earning eight golds and staying in the top two tiers across every category we entered tells us we're solving the problems that matter most to our clients, here in North America and worldwide. We’re proud to keep earning that recognition."

The annual Paradigm B2B Enterprise Combine produced by leading B2B e-commerce analyst Andy Hoar is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive evaluations of B2B commerce platforms. Rather than reducing vendors to a single position in a two-dimensional ranking, the report evaluates strengths across individual capability areas, helping organizations identify the solution that best fits their specific business priorities. The report applies a rigorous scoring methodology, evaluating all vendors on a scale of one to five across 38 detailed and weighted criteria, with medals awarded based on composite scores in 12 key categories. Feedback gathered directly from partners and customers gives additional weight to the “voice of the customer.”

For more information on what other leading analysts say about Intershop, click here.

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) is a global provider of agentic commerce solutions powering digital sales for the hidden champions and global powerhouses of B2B.More than 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, and business associations worldwide rely on Intershop to connect, simplify, and automate commerce across regions, brands, businessmodelsand channels.With its unrelenting B2B focus and platform designed to handle complexity, Intershop helps businesses like Atlas Copco, Kubota, Würth, Musgrave, and RAJA grow their digital sales revenue, improve customer retention, and make their sales processes more efficient.

Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com.

Intershop Press Contact

pr@intershop.de, Tel: +49-3641-50-1000

https://www.intershop.com/en/press-portal