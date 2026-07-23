EQS-News: Intershop named in commerce solutions report by independent research firm

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Market Report

Intershop named in commerce solutions report by independent research firm



23.07.2026 / 10:31 CET/CEST

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Intershop named in commerce solutions report by independent research firm



Jena, Chicago (USA), July 23, 2026 – Intershop Communications AG, a global provider of B2B e-commerce solutions for the manufacturing, wholesale and distribution sectors, today announced it has been named in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions, Q3 2026, an independent evaluation of commerce platforms. Intershop was among the 10 providers assessed in this report.

For Intershop, this recognition reflects a deliberate strategy: bringing agentic AI tooling into everyday B2B operations where it creates measurable value.

Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop: “We believe this result reflects our unrelenting focus on B2B and the investments we have made in practical, real-world AI. Our customers, from hidden-champion manufacturers to global industrial powerhouses, need commerce that handles genuine complexity. That is exactly what we build.”

Andy Stanis, EVP and Managing Director for Intershop Americas: “Serious commerce leaders don’t accept platforms that treat B2B as an add-on. We believe Forrester recognizing Intershop validates what our customers experience every day: when the complexity is real, this is the platform engineered for it.”

For more information on what other leading analyst firms say about Intershop, click here.

The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions, Q3 2026 is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase on forrester.com.

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) is a global provider of agentic commerce solutions powering digital sales for the hidden champions and global powerhouses of B2B. More than 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, and business associations worldwide rely on Intershop to connect, simplify, and automate commerce across regions, brands, business models and channels. With its unrelenting B2B focus and platform designed to handle complexity, Intershop helps businesses like Atlas Copco, Kubota, Würth, Musgrave, and RAJA grow their digital sales revenue, improve customer retention, and make their sales processes more efficient.

Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com.

Intershop Press Contact

pr@intershop.de

Phone: +49-3641-50-1000

https://www.intershop.com/en/press-portal