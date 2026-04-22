EQS-News: Intershop publishes figures for Q1 2026

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Intershop publishes figures for Q1 2026



22.04.2026 / 07:35 CET/CEST

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EBIT slightly positive at EUR 0.1 million as cost-cutting measures take hold; operating cash flow clearly positive at EUR 2.9 million

Key cloud figures show positive trend: incoming orders up 8%, cloud revenues grow 3% to EUR 5.3 million

Anticipated decrease in revenues to EUR 7.9 million (previous year: EUR 9.1 million)

Jena, 22 April 2026 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market in the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, generated revenues of EUR 7.9 million in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (previous year: EUR 9.1 million). Despite the anticipated decline in revenues, a positive EBIT of EUR 0.1 million was achieved, mainly as a result of the cost-cutting measures that were put in place. In contrast to the overall revenue trend, Intershop’s revenues from its strategically important cloud business increased by 3% to EUR 5.3 million. Cloud revenues accounted for 67% of total revenues, an increase of eleven percentage points.

Incoming cloud orders also rose by 8% to EUR 4.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 (previous year: EUR 3.9 million). However, overall new business was still subdued, with annual recurring cloud revenues (ARR) declining by 4% to EUR 19.6 million as of 31 March 2026 (31 March 2025: EUR 20.4 million). At EUR 0.6 million, new ARR matched the previous year’s level. Net new ARR (new ARR minus terminations) was EUR -0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 (previous year: EUR 0.6 million). This was mainly due to a lag effect resulting from customer contracts that were not renewed last year and are expiring in 2026. The cloud margin improved slightly from 64% in the previous year to 65%.

As expected, revenues from licenses and maintenance fell to EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 1.8 million). Service revenues also dropped as anticipated to EUR 1.6 million (previous year: EUR 2.2 million), reflecting the shift of projects to the Intershop partner network for strategic reasons. The acceptance of a complex large-scale project in February 2026 had a positive impact on earnings in this segment and led to a noticeable improvement in the service margin compared to previous quarters.

Gross profit amounted to EUR 3.9 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 4.4 million). The gross margin edged up slightly to 49% (previous year: 48%). Operating expenses and income fell by a significant 13% to EUR 3.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.3 million) as a result of the consistent cost-cutting measures initiated in the previous year. R&D expenses decreased by 11% and stood at EUR 1.7 million (previous year: EUR 1.9 million). At EUR 1.3 million, selling and marketing expenses were down 19% year-on-year (previous year: EUR 1.6 million). General administrative expenses remained unchanged at EUR 0.8 million. Total expenses, including cost of revenues and operating expenses/income, declined by 14% to EUR 7.8 million (previous year: EUR 9.1 million).

In terms of earnings, Intershop recorded a slightly positive result of EUR 0.1 million in the first three months of 2026, a modest improvement compared to the previous year (EUR 73 thousand). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached EUR 0.9 million, up from EUR 0.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop Communications AG: “The market environment remains challenging – but our cost-cutting measures are taking effect and have laid the foundation for the balanced result we are targeting for the year as a whole. Right now our main focus is on our Spring Release 2026 planned for May, featuring AI agents that automate business processes, lower our customers’ costs and redefine B2B e-commerce in the mid-market. We strongly believe this technology focus will clearly set us apart as one of the leading agentic B2B commerce providers in the long run.”

At EUR 12.0 million, equity as of the interim reporting date remained in line with the end of 2025. The equity ratio was stable at 35% (31 December 2025: 36%). Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR 2.9 million in the reporting period, compared to a cash outflow of EUR 0.1 million in the previous year. Cash and cash equivalents climbed by 25% to EUR 10.9 million as of 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 8.8 million).

Against this backdrop, Intershop expects incoming cloud orders and net new ARR for the full year 2026 to stay at the previous year’s level. Revenues are projected to decline by a slightly smaller percentage than in the previous year. Thanks to the improved cost base, Intershop anticipates a balanced operating result (EBIT).

The quarterly statement for the first three months of 2026 is available at https://www.intershop.com/en/financial-reports.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Isabell Zeitz

T: +49-3641-50-1000

ir@intershop.com