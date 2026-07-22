EQS-News: Intershop publishes figures for the first half of 2026

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Intershop publishes figures for the first half of 2026



22.07.2026 / 07:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Incoming cloud orders grow by 26% to EUR 8.4 million

Slightly positive EBIT of EUR 0.1 million due to improved cost base

Cash flow from operating activities increases significantly to EUR 4.3 million

Forecast for financial year 2026 confirmed

Jena, 22 July 2026 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of agentic B2B commerce solutions for manufacturers, wholesalers, and holding companies, generated revenues of EUR 15.8 million in the first half of the financial year 2026 (previous year: EUR 17.2 million). Business performance was shaped by the growth of the cloud business and the planned decline in license, maintenance, and service revenues. Thanks to the consistent implementation of cost-cutting measures, Intershop recorded a slightly positive operating result (EBIT) despite the decline in revenues.

The cloud business performed solidly in the first half of 2026. Cloud revenues rose by 4% to EUR 10.5 million (previous year: EUR 10.1 million), and their share in total revenues increased by eight percentage points to 67% (previous year: 59%). The cloud margin improved by two percentage points to 66% (previous year: 64%). Incoming cloud orders increased by 26% to EUR 8.4 million (previous year: EUR 6.7 million). Cloud ARR (annual recurring revenues) stood at EUR 19.8 million (previous year: EUR 20.1 million), while new ARR rose by 10% to EUR 1.4 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million). At EUR -0.4 million, net new ARR (new ARR minus terminations) were negative in the first half of the year, primarily due to a carry-over effect from non-renewed customer contracts. This mainly affected the first quarter (EUR -0.6 million), while the second quarter again saw slightly positive net new ARR of EUR 0.2 million.

As expected, service revenues declined by 14% to EUR 3.2 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 3.7 million) as a result of the partner-first strategy. The service margin improved noticeably following the successful acceptance of the major project. Due to the focus on cloud business, license and maintenance revenues declined as expected by 40% to EUR 2.0 million (previous year: EUR 3.4 million).

Gross profit on revenues rose by 1% to EUR 7.7 million compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 7.6 million). The gross margin increased by five percentage points to 49% (previous year: 44%). Operating expenses and income decreased by 11% to EUR 7.5 million (previous year: EUR 8.5 million). Total expenses, including cost of revenues and operating expenses/income, thus declined by 14% to EUR 15.6 million (previous year: EUR 18.1 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at EUR 1.8 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 0.7 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 0.1 million in the first half of 2026, significantly higher than the previous year’s EUR -0.9 million. At EUR -54 thousand, earnings after taxes were nearly break-even (previous year: EUR -1.1 million); this corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.00 (previous year: EUR -0.08).

Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop Communications AG: “Our consistent cost discipline paid off in the first half of 2026, and we are on track to meet our full-year target for the operating result. There are early signs that customers are more willing to invest: Incoming cloud orders rose by 26% to EUR 8.4 million. Net new ARR were also slightly positive again in the second quarter, as announced. This means that the recovery is becoming more substantial, even though new customer business remains subdued given the persistently challenging macroeconomic market environment. Our Spring 2026 Release, launched in May, makes it easier for B2B companies to get started with AI and helps our customers achieve cost savings in their e-commerce departments through pre-integrated agents and copilots. We therefore believe Intershop is well positioned to benefit from the market shift toward agentic commerce.”

At EUR 12.0 million, equity as of the interim reporting date was at the same level as at the end of 2025 (31 December 2025: EUR 12.0 million). The equity ratio remained virtually unchanged at 35% (31 December 2025: 36%). Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR 4.3 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR 1.9 million). Cash and cash equivalents as of the interim reporting date increased by EUR 2.3 million to EUR 11.1 million (31 December 2025: EUR 8.8 million).

Based on the business performance in the first half of the year, Intershop confirmed the forecast for the financial year 2026. Intershop continues to expect incoming cloud orders and net new ARR at the previous year’s level. Revenues are still projected to decline by a slightly smaller percentage than in the previous year. In view of the improved cost base, Intershop anticipates a balanced operating result (EBIT).

Intershop Communications AG’s interim report for the first half of 2026 is available at https://www.intershop.com/financial-reports.

Contact:

Investor Relations

T: +49-3641-50-1000

ir@intershop.de