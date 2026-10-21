EQS-News: Intershop publishes figures for the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Intershop publishes figures for the first nine months of 2026



21.10.2026 / 07:20 CET/CEST

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Intershop publishes figures for the first nine months of 2026

Incoming cloud orders grow by 29% to EUR 14.2 million; net new ARR continues to trend upward in the third quarter

Cost-cutting measures lead to positive EBIT of EUR 0.2 million; third consecutive quarter with a positive operating result

Cash flow from operating activities increases to EUR 3.6 million

Forecast for financial year 2026 confirmed

Jena, 21 October 2026 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of agentic B2B commerce solutions for manufacturers, wholesalers, and holding companies, generated revenues of EUR 23.4 million in the first nine months of the financial year 2026 (previous year: EUR 25.2 million). Despite the expected decline in revenues, cost-cutting measures helped Intershop achieve positive EBIT of EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR -1.4 million). In contrast to the trend in revenues at Group level, Intershop’s revenues from its strategically important cloud business rose by 2% to EUR 15.7 million (previous year: EUR 15.3 million). Cloud revenues accounted for 67% of total revenues, an increase of six percentage points.

Incoming cloud orders rose significantly by 29% to EUR 14.2 million in the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: EUR 11.0 million). New customers accounted for EUR 3.7 million of this amount, while EUR 10.5 million came from existing customers (previous year: EUR 3.5 million and EUR 7.5 million, respectively). Cloud ARR (annual recurring revenues) stood at EUR 20.3 million as of 30 September 2026, up 3% from 30 September 2025 (EUR 19.8 million). New ARR rose by 27% to EUR 2.1 million (previous year: EUR 1.6 million). Net new ARR (new ARR minus terminations) were EUR 0.1 million for the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: EUR 0.3 million). A clear upward trend has been evident since the second quarter: net new ARR rose to EUR 0.5 million in the third quarter (second quarter: EUR 0.2 million).

As expected, license and maintenance revenues declined by 42% to EUR 2.9 million as a result of the cloud strategy (previous year: EUR 4.9 million). At EUR 4.9 million, service revenues were slightly below the previous year’s EUR 5.0 million. The acceptance of a complex, large-scale project in the first quarter of 2026 continued to have a positive impact, contributing to a noticeably stronger positive service margin in the third quarter as well.

Gross profit amounted to EUR 11.3 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 11.6 million). The gross margin increased by two percentage points to 48%. Operating expenses and income decreased by 14% to EUR 11.1 million (previous year: EUR 13.0 million). Research and development expenses fell by 6% to EUR 5.1 million (previous year: EUR 5.4 million). Sales and marketing costs decreased by 10% to EUR 4.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). At EUR 2.2 million, general administrative expenses were also below the previous year’s EUR 2.3 million. Total expenses, including cost of revenues and operating expenses/income, declined by 13% to EUR 23.2 million (previous year: EUR 26.6 million) as a result of the consistent cost-cutting measures initiated in the previous year.

Intershop generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 0.2 million in the first nine months of 2026, significantly higher than the previous year’s EUR -1.4 million. Revenues in the third quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR 8.0 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were again slightly positive at EUR 45 thousand (previous year: EUR -0.5 million). This marked the third consecutive quarter in which Intershop generated a positive operating result. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached EUR 2.7 million, up from EUR 1.1 million in the same period of the previous year.

Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop Communications AG: “Nine months into the year, the positive trend seen in the first two quarters continues: our consistent cost discipline is paying off, we have once again generated positive EBIT, and we are on track to meet our full-year targets. We reduced total expenses by 13%, while incoming cloud orders rose by 29% to EUR 14.2 million. This means that the recovery that began at the end of 2025 remains stable, even though customers’ willingness to invest is still subdued. Independent analysts also confirm that our continued development into an agentic commerce platform is the right path: in the Paradigm B2B Combine 2026, Intershop won top medals in 11 of 12 categories.”

At EUR 12.0 million, equity as of the interim reporting date was at the same level as at the end of 2025. The equity ratio rose slightly to 37% (31 December 2025: 36%). Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR 3.6 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 1.6 million). Cash and cash equivalents increased by EUR 0.8 million to EUR 9.6 million as of 30 September 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 8.8 million).

Against this backdrop, Intershop confirms its forecast for the financial year 2026 and continues to expect incoming cloud orders and net new ARR at the previous year’s level. Revenues are still projected to decline by a slightly smaller percentage than in the previous year. Thanks to the improved cost base, Intershop anticipates a balanced operating result (EBIT).

The quarterly statement for the first nine months of 2026 is available at https://www.intershop.com/financial-reports.

Contact:

Investor Relations

T: +49-3641-50-1000

ir@intershop.de