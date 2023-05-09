EQS-News: Intershop Shareholders Meeting: Management Board looks back on the past financial year and presents future trends in B2B commerce

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Intershop Shareholders Meeting: Management Board looks back on the past financial year and presents future trends in B2B commerce



09.05.2023 / 13:02 CET/CEST

Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market in the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, today held its Annual Shareholders Meeting. This was the first physical Shareholders Meeting after three years of virtual meetings. Shareholders were also given the possibility to attend the Shareholders Meeting live on the companys AGM portal.

Markus Klahn, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Intershop Communications AG, and Petra Stappenbeck, the companys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since the beginning of the current financial year, presented the review of the companys 2022 figures, strategic positioning and progress made in the long-term development of its cloud business, as well as the outlook for the current financial year. After an introduction, Markus Klahn presented the development path in B2B e-commerce, which also serves as a guideline for Intershop. The company plans to increasingly integrate AI technology into its products in order to continuously improve their features. In the medium term, the Intershop Commerce solution is to be developed into an autonomous portal, in which many of the processes of Intershops customers online shops will run autonomously thanks to artificial intelligence.

Last years acquisition of the Dutch company Sparque B.V., a European technology leader in personalized website search and product recommendations based on artificial intelligence, has made our e-commerce platform even more attractive to our customers, said Markus Klahn. Autonomous commerce is one of the most exciting trends in B2B commerce. Intershop is ideally positioned for these future developments.

CFO Petra Stappenbeck highlighted the positive trend in the cloud business over the past year, with all relevant cloud metrics pointing upwards. However, Intershops earnings were negatively impacted by the service business in 2022. But Petra Stappenbeck pointed out that these problems have now been resolved and that the company expects to see increasing sales and earnings in the future.

After a cautious start to the current financial year, the Management Board is optimistic about the coming quarters. This is due not least to the fact that Intershop was able to win an important new customer, Toolineo GmbH & Co. KG, at the end of the first quarter. This has been accompanied by high cloud order intake and large-volume service orders.

Frank Fischer elected to the Supervisory Board by the Shareholders Meeting

Frank Fischer, Chairman of the Management Board of Shareholder Value Management AG and long-standing representative of Intershop Communications AG's anchor shareholders, has now also been elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. He has already been a court-appointed member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board since December 2022.

57% of the share capital was represented at the Shareholders Meeting. All resolution items on the agenda were approved by a large majority of the shareholders.

The full voting results are published on the Intershop website at https://www.intershop.com/en/shareholders-meeting.

