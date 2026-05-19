EQS-News: Intershop Shareholders’ Meeting: Stabilized business performance and strategic move toward agentic B2B commerce

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Intershop Shareholders’ Meeting: Stabilized business performance and strategic move toward agentic B2B commerce



19.05.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Jena, 19 May 2026 – Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market in the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, held its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting today. The Management Board, made up of Markus Dränert (CEO) and Petra Stappenbeck (CFO), presented both the key developments of the past financial year and the main priorities for 2026 and answered shareholders’ questions.

CEO Markus Dränert shared his outlook on the company’s ongoing strategic development. The company continues to focus on establishing Intershop as one of the leading agentic B2B commerce providers for the mid-market. With the Spring Release 2026, introduced just a few days before the Shareholders’ Meeting, Intershop took an important step in this direction: the platform now gives customers access to a broader set of AI agents and copilots, helping them automate business processes, lower costs, and run their e-commerce operations more efficiently.

Cost-cutting measures take effect – positive EBIT at the start of the year

CFO Petra Stappenbeck presented the key figures for the 2025 financial year and for the first quarter of 2026. Although business performance declined in 2025, incoming cloud orders rose and the cost base was permanently lowered, mainly through personnel measures. These actions have produced clear results since the start of 2026: in the first quarter of 2026, Intershop reported a slightly positive EBIT of EUR 0.1 million, and incoming cloud orders increased by 8%. Cash flow from operating activities also improved significantly to EUR 2.9 million.

Another item on the agenda was the election of Hans Jürgen Rieder, CEO of ACTICO GmbH, to the Supervisory Board. He had already been appointed to the Board by court order following the departure of Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis. Shareholders confirmed this appointment and approved all other resolution items on the agenda by a large majority.

61% of the share capital was represented at the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The full voting results are available on the Intershop website at https://www.intershop.com/en/shareholders-meeting.

Intershop press contact

Isabell Zeitz

ir@intershop.de

T: +49-3641-50-1000