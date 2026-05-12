EQS-News: Intershop simplifies AI adoption in B2B commerce with Spring 2026 Release

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Intershop simplifies AI adoption in B2B commerce with Spring 2026 Release



12.05.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

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Copilot for Buyers revolutionizes aftersales with made-for-B2B workflows and a precise Visual Product Finder for identifying technical components

Copilot for Merchants released into general availability with an expanded set of AI agents that streamline day-to-day commerce operations

Unified pricing package across all AI-features provides full flexibility and cost control

Jena, Germany, May 12, 2026 – Intershop Communications AG, a global provider of agentic B2B commerce solutions for manufacturers, wholesalers and holding companies, today announced the Spring 2026 Release of the Intershop Commerce Platform. With a strong focus on practical AI, it introduces new capabilities that make it easier for B2B merchants to adopt and scale AI solutions in their daily commerce operations.

“The cost/benefit calculation for adopting AI hasn’t always been straightforward for B2B merchants,” says Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop. “With the Spring 2026 Release, we're showcasing how AI makes a real impact across the buyer and merchant journeys. Our pre-integrated copilots and agents provide our customers with an easy entry point into agentic commerce and help companies integrate AI into their commerce operations in a practical and scalable way.”



Practical AI across the B2B buyer journey

Building on previous releases, Intershop continues to advance practical AI — tools designed to address specific use cases, deliver measurable ROI, and be easy to set up and test.

The LLM-powered Copilot for Buyers now supports a wider range of aftersales scenarios, leveraging contextual data such as installed base information, technical product specifications, and customer history. It can send service reminders, link up with manufacturer systems to flag machines for maintenance, and even recognize dirty or damaged spare parts with the introduction of the high-accuracy Visual Product Finder.

Product discovery is also getting a boost with new capabilities that help merchants make their catalogs more searchable in the age of GenAI. With the introduction of ACP (Agentic Commerce Protocol) product feeds, merchants can make their product catalogs accessible to LLM-based search environments such as ChatGPT. Additionally, the Product Content Agent automatically provides generative engine optimizations (GEO) in product descriptions on top of classic SEO improvements.

Copilot for Merchants: A scalable entry point into agentic commerce

Released into beta in fall 2025, Intershop is now releasing the Copilot for Merchants into general availability with a critical mass of agents and all-new proactive agent workflows. These agents support business users in managing day-to-day commerce tasks more efficiently, reducing manual effort and increasing operational speed.

New capabilities include an agent task overview that allows users to schedule and monitor single and repeating tasks, with agents providing summaries of completed actions and recommending next steps. The newest agent in the portfolio is the Competitive Intelligence Agent, which enables teams to track market developments and competitor activity more efficiently, summarizing insights and supporting data-driven decision-making.

At the same time, Intershop is expanding the Copilot for Merchants' role as the central interface for interacting with the Intershop Commerce Platform. Over time, users will increasingly be able to manage core platform functions through natural-language prompts, reducing the need to navigate complex back-office environments.

One pricing package, one pool of AI capabilities, one next step

To further support adoption, Intershop is introducing a new unified pricing model for its AI capabilities. Customers can choose from credit-based subscriptions that provide flexible access across all Intershop copilots and agents, rather than licensing individual components. This approach empowers companies to start using AI effortlessly, learn and adapt, grow steadily, and maintain complete control over expenses.

“The bottom line matters for merchants, who are under economic pressure to do more with less,” says Nils Breitmann, Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence at Intershop. “We build our agentic commerce capabilities with a laser focus on real-life use cases and ROI, and we knew the pricing had to match in terms of practicality. The new packages lower the barrier for merchants to test AI, prove its value, and stay flexible as they grow.”

For more information or to request a demo, please visit the release landing page.

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) delivers the agentic commerce platform powering digital sales for the hidden champions and global powerhouses of B2B. More than 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, holding companies and business associations worldwide rely on Intershop to connect, simplify, and automate commerce across regions, brands, business models and channels. With their unrelenting B2B focus and platform designed to handle complexity, Intershop helps businesses grow their digital sales revenue, improve customer retention, and make their sales processes more efficient.

Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com.

Intershop Press Contact

pr@intershop.de, Tel: +49-3641-50-1000

https://www.intershop.com/en/press-portal