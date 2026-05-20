EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Annual report for 2025 published – Provisional figures confirmed

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

InTiCa Systems SE: Annual report for 2025 published – Provisional figures confirmed



20.05.2026 / 08:44 CET/CEST

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InTiCa Systems SE: Annual report for 2025 published – Provisional figures confirmed

Group sales amounted to EUR 68.5 million (2024: EUR 70.6 million).

EBIT negative at minus EUR 1.5 million (2024: minus EUR 0.6 million).

Operating cash flow increased to EUR 8.6 million (2024: EUR 6.2 million)

Continued high level of uncertainty and ongoing transformation activities, sales of EUR 68.0 million to EUR 73.0 million and EBIT of minus EUR 1.5 million to minus EUR 2.5 million expected in 2026

Passau, May 20, 2026 – InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today published the complete annual report for fiscal 2025 and confirmed its provisional figures. At year-end, Group sales were EUR 68.5 million (2024: EUR 70.6 million). That was within the forecast range. EBIT was again negative at minus EUR 1.5 million (2024: minus EUR 0.6 million), but the loss was reduced in the fourth quarter by the receipt of a research subsidy, so EBIT was at the upper end of the revised forecast.

Dr. Gregor Wasle, CEO of InTiCa Systems SE, on the company’s business performance: “Stagformation is the reality that dominated our markets in 2025. Suppliers like InTiCa Systems are exposed to stagnating volume growth, yet at the same time they have to realize the transformation to new drives, digital networking and artificial intelligence – in an environment afflicted by geopolitical crises and economic uncertainty. The good news is that we took strategic action at an early stage to tackle these challenges. Success is gradually becoming visible: examples are a new order from the micromobility sector, development contracts for actuators for stationary power plants for data centres and electric drives for maritime applications. Therefore, diversification is essentially working. The next step is to greatly expand these areas and increase volumes.”

Earnings, asset and financial position

Group sales declined by 3.0% year-on-year to EUR 68.5 million in 2025 (2024: EUR 70.6 million). The trend remained downward in the Industry & Infrastructure segment in the fourth quarter and full-year sales in this segment fell 53.1% year-on-year to EUR 7.2 million (2024: EUR 15.4 million). By contrast, supported by a special order for a product that had been withdrawn, the slight upward trend in the Mobility segment continued. Sales in this segment were 10.9% higher than in the previous year at EUR 61.2 million in the reporting period (2024: EUR 55.2 million).

The gross profit decreased slightly disproportionately to EUR 28.8 million in the reporting period (2024: EUR 30.9 million) and the gross profit margin decreased from 43.8% to 42.1%. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was down 18.0% year-on-year at EUR 5.0 million (2024: EUR 6.1 million). As the percentage decline was higher than the fall in sales, the EBITDA margin decreased to 7.3% in the reporting period (2024: 8.6%). EBIT was again negative at minus EUR 1.5 million (2024: minus EUR 0.6 million). Successful action to reduce costs and enhance productivity were countered by non-cash-relevant exchange rate losses in Mexico, ongoing consulting expenses for transformation activities and fluctuations in the product portfolio.

The financial result was minus EUR 1.6 million in the reporting period (2024: minus EUR 1.9 million), with a positive effect coming from the reduction in liabilities. As in the previous year, financial expenses were not offset by any significant financial income. The pre-tax loss was EUR 3.1 million in the reporting period (2024: pre-tax loss of EUR 2.4 million). Taking into account tax revenue of EUR 0.8 million (2024: EUR 0.1 million), the Group posted a net loss of EUR 2.3 million (2024: net loss of EUR 2.3 million). Earnings per share were therefore minus EUR 0.53 (2024: minus EUR 0.55).

The loss for the period increased the pressure on liquidity, but the efforts to optimize working capital management are becoming increasingly visible. Intensive price negotiations are being conducted with suppliers and customers, inventories have been lowered and capital spending reduced as planned. The operating cash flow was clearly positive at EUR 8.6 million in the reporting period, a significant improvement compared with the previous year (2024: EUR 6.2 million). Cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 1.0 million on December 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: EUR 1.9 million). As of the reporting date, undrawn overdraft facilities of EUR 5.5 million were available. Since the equity ratio is 32.1% (December 31, 2024: 29.8%), the Board of Directors considers that the Group is still soundly financed.

Outlook

The macroeconomic environment is still dominated by numerous risk factors. This is also reflected in the order backlog. As at March 31, 2026, orders on hand were at the prior-year level at EUR 79.6 million (March 31,2025: EUR 79.9 million). 93% of orders were for the Mobility segment (Q1 2025: 92%). The order trend has recently stabilized and the order offtake was less volatile than in 2025. It remains to be seen whether this is sustained. The direct and indirect effects of the Iran war are not yet foreseeable. The Group currently assumes that orders on hand will be between EUR 80.0 million and EUR 85.0 million at year-end 2026.

Friedrich Erfuth of the Board of Directors, who helps to drive business development forward as CRO and CTO since mid-April, on the outlook for the InTiCa Systems Group: “The start of 2026 reflects the continued challenging macroeconomic conditions and underscores the need to focus consistently on driving forward the present transformation process. The main focal areas are still diversification, specialization and localization. To reduce dependence on the automotive sector, the related industrial and energy markets are gradually being accessed. Demand is rising: there is a significant need for custom-tailored, advanced technical solutions for industry, the energy sector and infrastructure. In light of the ongoing transformation, the liquidity situation remains challenging. At the same time, we have managed to reach a standstill agreement with major financing partners. That provides a stable financial basis for the ongoing implementation of the strategic measures and safeguards full financing.“

At present, the Board of Directors assumes that, taking into account the ongoing high uncertainty, Group sales will be between EUR 68.0 million EUR 73.0 million, while EBIT will be between minus EUR 1.5 million and minus EUR 2.5 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin between -2,1% and -3.7%. Where possible, the material cost ratio should be optimized further in both segments, and the equity ratio should remain stable. The assumptions underlying the forecast for 2026 are that the cyclical trend does not deteriorate further, the geopolitical and trade policy conflicts do not escalate further, no new conflicts emerge and financing is ensured. However, unforeseeable negative effects could affect suppliers, have a direct impact on InTiCa Systems, or affect its customers, resulting in an inability to meet or fully meet expectations.

The complete annual report 2025 is available for download from the Investor Relations section of InTiCa Systems’ website at www.intica-systems.com.

InTiCa Systems SE

The Board of Directors

CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.