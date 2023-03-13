EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Conversion into European Stock Corporation completed

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

InTiCa Systems SE: Conversion into European Stock Corporation completed



13.03.2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





InTiCa Systems SE: Conversion into European Stock Corporation completed

AGM resolution implemented with entry into the commercial register

Dualistic management structure retained

Conversion in the securities accounts will take place automatically

Passau, March 13, 2023 The conversion of InTiCa Systems AG (ISIN DE0005874846, Ticker IS7) into InTiCa Systems SE was concluded on March 10, 2023, with the entry into the commercial register and is thus officially effective. The European legal form (Societas Europaea/SE) underlines InTiCa's positioning as a forward-looking and increasingly internationally oriented medium-sized technology group.

The Annual General Meeting decided on the conversion on July 15, 2022, after the submission of a corresponding resolution proposal by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. The current dualistic management structure of the Company remain unaffected by the new structure as well as the responsibilities and composition of Management Board and of Supervisory Board. The Companys headquarters will remain in Passau, Germany.

The new legal form will not affect shareholders, contract partners, customers, employees and the Corporate Governance of the company. The share's listing on the present stock exchanges remains unchanged and trading will continue seamlessly. The conversion in the shareholders securities accounts will take place automatically and is free of commission and expenses for the shareholders. The previous ISIN DE0005874846, WKN 587484 and the ticker symbol IS7 will remain unchanged.

InTiCa Systems SE

The Board of Directors



CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

TEL +49 (0) 851 966 92 0

FAX +49 (0) 851 966 92 15

EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com



About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems is a European leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies. It operates in the Automotive and Industry & Infrastructure segments and has about 850 employees at its sites in Passau (Germany), Prachatice (Czech Republic), Silao (Mexico) and Bila Tserkva/Ukraine.

The Automotive segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems Industry & Infrastructure segment develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.