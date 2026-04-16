InTiCa Systems Aktie

InTiCa Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 587484 / ISIN: DE0005874846

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16.04.2026 17:31:33

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Experienced transformation expert joins the Executive Board

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Personnel
InTiCa Systems SE: Experienced transformation expert joins the Executive Board

16.04.2026 / 17:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InTiCa Systems SE: Experienced transformation expert joins the Executive Board


Passau, April 16, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) has appointed Mr. Friedrich Erfurth to the company’s Board of Directors with effect from April 15, 2026. As CRO & CTO, Mr. Erfurth will bear joint responsibility with Dr. Gregor Wasle, Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the company’s business performance and growth strategy, which he will drive forward with a special focus on the transformation process of InTiCa Systems. With the appointment of Mr. Erfurth, InTiCa will once again have a two-member Board of Directors.

As an expert in transformation/diversification with 20 years of experience in top management across various companies and industries, Mr. Erfurth has an excellent knowledge of the specific clients and products as well as the change processes in various sectors, particularly automotive industry and components industry.

In his role, Mr. Erfurth will bear joint responsibility with Dr. Wasle for the strategic and operational repositioning and efficiency improvements of the Group.

 

InTiCa Systems SE

 

The Board of Directors
 

CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

 TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

 FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

 EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com 

 

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.


16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems SE
Spitalhofstraße 94
94032 Passau
Germany
Phone: 0851 / 96692 0
Fax: 0851 / 96692 15
E-mail: investor.relations@intica-systems.com
Internet: www.intica-systems.com
ISIN: DE0005874846
WKN: 587484
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2310036

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310036  16.04.2026 CET/CEST

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