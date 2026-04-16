InTiCa Systems Aktie
WKN: 587484 / ISIN: DE0005874846
|
16.04.2026 17:31:33
EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Experienced transformation expert joins the Executive Board
|
EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
InTiCa Systems SE: Experienced transformation expert joins the Executive Board
As an expert in transformation/diversification with 20 years of experience in top management across various companies and industries, Mr. Erfurth has an excellent knowledge of the specific clients and products as well as the change processes in various sectors, particularly automotive industry and components industry.
In his role, Mr. Erfurth will bear joint responsibility with Dr. Wasle for the strategic and operational repositioning and efficiency improvements of the Group.
InTiCa Systems SE
The Board of Directors
CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO
TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0
FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15
EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com
About InTiCa Systems
InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.
Forward-looking statements and predictions
This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.
16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InTiCa Systems SE
|Spitalhofstraße 94
|94032 Passau
|Germany
|Phone:
|0851 / 96692 0
|Fax:
|0851 / 96692 15
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@intica-systems.com
|Internet:
|www.intica-systems.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005874846
|WKN:
|587484
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2310036
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310036 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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|InTiCa Systems AG
|1,94
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