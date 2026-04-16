EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Experienced transformation expert joins the Executive Board

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Personnel

InTiCa Systems SE: Experienced transformation expert joins the Executive Board



16.04.2026 / 17:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





InTiCa Systems SE: Experienced transformation expert joins the Executive Board



Passau, April 16, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) has appointed Mr. Friedrich Erfurth to the company’s Board of Directors with effect from April 15, 2026. As CRO & CTO, Mr. Erfurth will bear joint responsibility with Dr. Gregor Wasle, Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the company’s business performance and growth strategy, which he will drive forward with a special focus on the transformation process of InTiCa Systems. With the appointment of Mr. Erfurth, InTiCa will once again have a two-member Board of Directors.

As an expert in transformation/diversification with 20 years of experience in top management across various companies and industries, Mr. Erfurth has an excellent knowledge of the specific clients and products as well as the change processes in various sectors, particularly automotive industry and components industry.

In his role, Mr. Erfurth will bear joint responsibility with Dr. Wasle for the strategic and operational repositioning and efficiency improvements of the Group.

InTiCa Systems SE

The Board of Directors



CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.