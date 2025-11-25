EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Interim report for 9M 2025 published – No recovery in the second half of the year

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

InTiCa Systems SE: Interim report for 9M 2025 published – No recovery in the second half of the year



25.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





InTiCa Systems SE: Interim report for 9M 2025 published – No recovery in the second half of the year

Group sales amounted to EUR 50.6 million (9M 2024: EUR 55.4 million)

EBIT negative at minus EUR 2.1 million (9M 2024: minus EUR 0.4 million)

Operating cash flow clearly positive at EUR 3.9 million (9M 2024: EUR 4.7 million)

Orders on hand still below the prior-year level at EUR 74.2 million (September 30, 2024: EUR 86.0 million)

Subdued start to the fourth quarter, guidance revised

New CFO strengthens management team at second management level

Passau, November 25, 2025 – InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today published the interim report for the first nine months of 2025. Uncertainty remained high in the third quarter, resulting in continued sluggish demand and persistently volatile order offtake. Last week, the Board of Directors therefore revised its sales and earnings guidance for the current financial year. Looking ahead to the medium term, however, savings in fixed costs, measures to enhance productivity, diversification of the supplier structure, the strategic expansion of the product portfolio and the repositioning of the segments point to success.

Dr. Gregor Wasle, CEO of InTiCa Systems SE, on the company’s business performance and outlook: “Despite the difficult environment, sales rose slightly year-on-year in the third quarter. Particularly noteworthy is that we have secured several long-term follow-on orders. However, there is still a clear reduction over the nine-month period. The sales shortfall is also impacting the earnings situation. We are consistently pursuing the transformation process launched in 2024 and are convinced that the planned expansion of our product portfolio and the strategic refocusing of our segments are an appropriate response to the changing market requirements. This is confirmed by stepwise success.”

Development of sales and earnings

Group sales declined by 8.7% year-on-year to EUR 50.6 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR 55.4 million). The Industry & Infrastructure segment in particular continued the downward trend registered in the first quarters of the year. Sales of EUR 4.6 million correspond to a decline of 61.0% compared to the first nine months of 2024 (9M 2024: EUR 11.7 million). By contrast, sales in the Mobility segment were up 5.3% year-on-year at EUR 46.0 million (9M 2024: EUR 43.7 million).

In the reporting period, changes in the product mix, among other things, negatively affected the cost ratio. However, at 58.5% it remained at a low level (9M 2024: 55.0%). By contrast, there was a further slight decrease in the personnel expense ratio (including agency staff) from 25.1% to 23.8%. In spite of additional reporting and consulting costs incurred in connection with the ongoing restructuring measures, other operating expenses were clearly below the prior-year level at EUR 7.4 million (9M 2024: EUR 8.4 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell disproportionately year-on-year to EUR 2.8 million (9M 2024: EUR 4.6 million). As a result, the EBITDA margin of 5.5% was below the previous year's level (9M 2024: 8.2%). As in the previous year, EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was negative (minus EUR 2.1 million vs. minus EUR 0.4 million in the first nine months of 2024). At segment level, Mobility reported EBIT of minus EUR 1.2 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: minus EUR 0.8 million) and the Industry & Infrastructure segment reported EBIT of minus EUR 0.9 million (9M 2024: positive EBIT of EUR 0.4 million).

The financial result was minus EUR 1.2 million in the reporting period (9M 2024: minus EUR 1.4 million). Tax income was EUR 34 thousand in the reporting period (9M 2024: EUR 75 thousand). Group net income was therefore minus EUR 3.3 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: minus EUR 1.7 million). Earnings per share were minus EUR 0.76 (9M 2024: minus EUR 0.40).

Despite the negative effect of the high loss for the period, cash inflows from operating activities were clearly positive at EUR 3.9 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR 4.7 million). That reflects the efforts to optimize working capital management. As a result of high repayments of principal, which was set against a low level of new debt, the total cash flow remained negative at minus EUR 0.9 million despite the reduction in capital expenditure (9M 2024: positive total cash flow of EUR 0.6 million). Therefore, liquidity management still has very high priority. The equity ratio declined slightly to 27.9% in the reporting period but remains at a solid level (December 31, 2024: 29.8%).

To drive forward further optimization projects and support the ongoing transformation, Bernd Reichle, an experienced financial expert, joined the management team at the beginning of November. As the new CFO, Mr. Reichle is responsible, in particular, for Finance, Controlling and Procurement, but is not a member of the Board of Directors.



Outlook

The macroeconomic environment is still dominated by numerous risks. That also affects InTiCa Systems’ order situation. At the end of the first nine months, orders on hand amounted to EUR 74.2 million, which was still far lower than in the prior-year period (September 30, 2024: EUR 86.0 million). 93% of orders were for the Mobility segment (September 30, 2024: 92%). On the product side, demand for stators and antennas, in particular, is currently stable. For example, follow-on orders have recently been acquired and new enquiries are currently being processed. Contract extensions of up to ten years are presently being negotiated for major product groups. There has been a further significant increase in the local-to-local trend. US companies, in particular, are currently pushing this hard, which is opening up good opportunities for InTiCa’s site in Mexico. Overall, it is anticipated that order offtake will remain subdued in the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, the successful expansion into new business areas will be key to InTiCa’s future development. Initial success is visible. Examples include interesting requests and development contracts for stationary power generating facilities (e.g. for data centres) and electric drives for maritime applications. However, these are currently very much in the early stages and they are not expected to make a significant contribution to sales this year. To improve profitability at the present sales level, further savings in fixed costs and measures to enhance productivity are being implemented. Working capital is also constantly being optimized and the liquidity situation is monitored closely. The current multi-year planning is fully financed.

Due to the fact that business has been weaker than expected and to persistently negative market conditions, the guidance for the present financial year was revised on November 20. On the sales side, from the present perspective, Group sales are only expected to be at the lower end of the EUR 66.0 million to EUR 72.0 million range. Although the plans for the remainder of the year include high-margin sales, the shortfall in volumes is reflected in lower-than-forecast EBIT. While the Board of Directors previously anticipated that EBIT would be at the lower end of the minus EUR 0.5 million to EUR 1.5 million range, it now projects that it will be between minus EUR 1.5 million and minus EUR 2.5 million. Where possible, the material cost ratio should be optimized further in both segments and the equity ratio should remain stable.

The complete interim report for 9M 2025 is available for download from the Investor Relations section of InTiCa Systems’ website at www.intica-systems.com.

InTiCa Systems SE

The Board of Directors

CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.



Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.