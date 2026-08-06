EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Interim report for H1 2026 published – Slight improvement in sales and earnings

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

InTiCa Systems SE: Interim report for H1 2026 published – Slight improvement in sales and earnings



06.08.2026 / 08:46 CET/CEST

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InTiCa Systems SE: Interim report for H1 2026 published – Slight improvement in sales and earnings

Group sales amounted to EUR 35.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 34.4 million)

Industry & Infrastructure grew strongly in the second quarter

EBIT negative at minus EUR 1.1 million (H1 2025: minus EUR 1.3 million)

Orders on hand above the prior-year level at EUR 81.4 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 76.7 million)

Passau, August 6, 2026 – InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today published the interim report for the first six months of 2026. Group sales were still up slightly at the end of the first six months and earnings indicators also improved slightly. Overall, however, the Group reported a significant loss for the period.

Dr. Gregor Wasle, CEO of InTiCa Systems SE, on the company’s business performance: “The challenging market conditions for automotive producers have not spared InTiCa Systems SE in the second quarter. However, this was more than offset by significant growth in business with inverters and charging systems in the Industry & Infrastructure segment. On the earnings side, InTiCa is affected by the hike in copper prices and the increase in the price of precursors that are dependent on the oil price, such as plastics and enamelled copper wire. This overshadows successful measures to reduce costs and enhance productivity.”

Earnings, asset and financial position

Group sales increased by 1.5% year-on-year to EUR 35.0 million in the first six months of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 34.4 million). In the Mobility segment, sales fell by 6.4% to EUR 30.0 million following a weaker second quarter (H1 2025: EUR 32.0 million). By contrast, the Industry & Infrastructure segment posted significant growth compared with the low level of the previous year. Sales of EUR 5.0 million correspond to a rise of 104.8% compared to the first half of 2025 (H1 2025: EUR 2.4 million).

The ratio of material costs to total output increased significantly to 61.1% in the reporting period (H1 2025: 57.2%). The change was primarily due to the sharp rise in copper prices. The personnel expense ratio (including agency staff) also increased slightly from 23.2% to 23.6%. Other operating expenses decreased to EUR 4.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 5.2 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was up year-on-year at EUR 2.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 1.9 million). As a result, the EBITDA margin of 5.8% was slightly above the previous year's level (H1 2025: 5.6%). At minus EUR 1.1 million EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was negative again (H1 2025: minus EUR 1.3 million). At segment level, Mobility reported EBIT of minus EUR 1.1 million in the first six months of 2026 (H1 2025: minus EUR 0.7 million) while the Industry & Infrastructure segment reported a positive EBIT of EUR 0.1 million (H1 2025: negative EBIT of minus EUR 0.6 million).

The financial result was minus EUR 0.7 million in the reporting period (H1 2025: minus EUR 0.8 million). Tax income of EUR 2 thousand was registered in the reporting period (H1 2025: tax income of EUR 13 thousand). Group net income was therefore minus EUR 1.8 million in the first six months of 2026 (H1 2025: minus EUR 2.1 million). Earnings per share were minus EUR 0.42 (H1 2025: minus EUR 0.49).

The net loss also had a negative impact on cash flow in the reporting period. Both, the net cash outflow for operating activities of EUR 0.6 million (H1 2025: inflow of EUR 2.8 million) and total cash outflow of minus EUR 0.1 million (H1 2025: minus EUR 0.9 million) were negative. Consequently, liquidity management still has very high priority. Due to the increase in current financial liabilities, the equity ratio decreased in the reporting period but at 28.0%, it is still at a solid level (December 31, 2025: 32.1%).



Outlook

The macroeconomic environment is still dominated by numerous risk factors. Despite the challenging environment, orders on hand stabilized. At the end of the first half of the year, they were above the prior-year level at EUR 81.4 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 76.7 million). 93% of orders were for the Mobility segment (June 30, 2025: 92%). In the first six months, new orders were mainly for inverter components. In the Mobility segment, extending the term of contracts is a recurrent issue as a result of European manufacturers’ model policies. It remains to be seen whether the stabilization of the order situation is sustained. Adjustments are to be expected, especially in the fourth quarter.

Friedrich Erfuth of the Board of Directors on the outlook for the InTiCa Systems Group: “The development of orders and the volatility of order offtake were in line with expectations and liquidity is protected by the standstill agreements with the banks. We are consistently continuing the transformation we have initiated through diversification, specialization and localization. The focus on electric motors and EMC filters will be stepped up further in the second half of the year, with increased attention being paid to the new areas of business. The local-to-local approach still plays an important role, especially in North America.“

At present, the Board of Directors still assumes that, taking into account the ongoing high uncertainty for the 2026 financial year, Group sales will be between EUR 68.0 million and EUR 73.0 million, while EBIT will be between minus EUR 1.5 million and minus EUR 2.5 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin between -2,1% and -3.7%. Where possible, the material cost ratio should be optimized further in both segments and the equity ratio should remain stable. The assumptions underlying the forecast for 2026 are that the cyclical trend does not deteriorate further, the geopolitical and trade policy conflicts do not escalate further, no new conflicts emerge and financing is ensured. However, unforeseeable negative effects could affect suppliers, have a direct impact on InTiCa Systems, or affect its customers, resulting in an inability to meet or fully meet expectations.

The complete interim report for H1 2026 is available for download from the Investor Relations section of InTiCa Systems’ website at www.intica-systems.com.

InTiCa Systems SE

The Board of Directors

CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.