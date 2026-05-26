EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Interim report for Q1 2026 published – revenue has stabilized, margins remain under pressure

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

InTiCa Systems SE: Interim report for Q1 2026 published – revenue has stabilized, margins remain under pressure



26.05.2026 / 08:54 CET/CEST

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InTiCa Systems SE: Interim report for Q1 2026 published – revenue has stabilized, margins remain under pressure

Group sales amounted to EUR 17.6 million (3M 2025: EUR 17.1 million)

Both segments recorded slight growth

EBIT negative at minus EUR 0.7 million (3M 2025: minus EUR 0.5 million)

Orders on hand at the prior-year level at EUR 79.6 million (March 31, 2025: EUR 79.9 million)

Passau, May 26, 2026 – InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today published the interim report for the first three months of 2026. Although InTiCa Systems’ target markets are still undergoing a structural transition and business remained dominated by uncertainties and challenges, InTiCa Systems was able to continue the slight upward trend in sales. Sales increased at a low level in both the Mobility segment and the Industry & Infrastructure segment. In addition, the order trend stabilized and order offtake was less volatile than in 2025.

Dr. Gregor Wasle, CEO of InTiCa Systems SE, on the company’s business performance: “The performance in the first quarter was divided. On the sales side, the slight upward trend seen in the previous quarters continued. Diversification of our products and business areas is a key factor in this. However, the success of the strategic refocusing has not yet been sufficient to bring a significant reduction in the pressure on margins. Especially as we had to contend with a considerable rise in material costs in the reporting period. The sharp hike in the price of copper is particularly visible because key price escalation clauses will only have an impact in the next quarter.”

Earnings, asset and financial position

Group sales increased by 3.3% year-on-year to EUR 17.6 million in the first three months of 2026 (3M 2025: EUR 17.1 million). In the Mobility segment, the slight upward trend from the previous year continued. Sales in this segment were 1.8% higher than in the previous year at EUR 15.9 million (3M 2025: EUR 15.6 million). In the Industry & Infrastructure segment, the previous year’s downward trend was halted at a low level. Sales of EUR 1.7 million correspond to a rise of 19.9% compared to the first quarter of 2025 (3M 2025: EUR 1.5 million).

The ratio of material costs to total output increased significantly to 62.5% in the reporting period (3M 2025: 55.4%). The change was primarily due to the sharp rise in copper prices. By contrast, the personnel expense ratio (including agency staff) decreased slightly from 23.3% to 22.5%. Other operating expenses decreased to EUR 2.0 million (3M 2025: EUR 2.3 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased significantly year-on-year to EUR 0.8 million (3M 2025: EUR 1.1 million). As a result, the EBITDA margin of 4.6% was well below the previous year's level (3M 2025: 6.5%). At minus EUR 0.7 million EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was negative again (3M 2025: minus EUR 0.5 million). At segment level, Mobility reported EBIT of minus EUR 0.7 million in the first three months of 2026 (3M 2025: minus EUR 0.3 million) and the Industry & Infrastructure segment reported EBIT of minus EUR 0.1 million (3M 2025: minus EUR 0.2 million).

The financial result was minus EUR 0.4 million in the reporting period (3M 2025: minus EUR 0.4 million). Tax expense was EUR 1 thousand in the reporting period (3M 2025: tax income of EUR 8 thousand). Group net income was therefore minus EUR 1.1 million in the first three months of 2026 (3M 2025: minus EUR 1.0 million). Earnings per share were minus EUR 0.26 (3M 2025: minus EUR 0.23).

The net loss also had a negative impact on cash flow in the reporting period. Both, the net cash flow for operating activities at minus EUR 0.8 million (3M 2025: minus EUR 1.4 million) and total cash flow total at minus EUR 0.3 million (3M 2025: minus EUR 0.8 million) were negative. Consequently, liquidity management still has very high priority. Due to the increase in current financial liabilities, the equity ratio decreased in the reporting period but at 29.7% is still at a solid level (December 31, 2025: 32.1%).



Outlook

The macroeconomic environment is still dominated by numerous risk factors. In view of this, 2026 got off to a difficult start for InTiCa Systems. At the end of the first quarter 2026, orders on hand were at the prior-year level at EUR 79.6 million (March 31, 2025: EUR 79.9 million). 93% of orders were for the Mobility segment (3M 2025: 92%). The order trend has recently stabilized and the order offtake was less volatile than in 2025. It remains to be seen whether this is sustained. The direct and indirect effects of the Iran war are not yet foreseeable.

Friedrich Erfuth of the Board of Directors on the outlook for the InTiCa Systems Group: “Given the lack of economic impetus, it is particularly important for InTiCa Systems to systematically continue its transformation. In 2026, the main focal areas are still diversification, specialization and localization. The standstill agreements with our key financing partners safeguard full financing and create a stable financial basis for the ongoing implementation of our strategic measures.“

At present, the Board of Directors still assumes that, taking into account the ongoing high uncertainty for the 2026 financial year, Group sales will be between EUR 68.0 million and EUR 73.0 million, while EBIT will be between minus EUR 1.5 million and minus EUR 2.5 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin between -2,1% and -3.7%. Where possible, the material cost ratio should be optimized further in both segments and the equity ratio should remain stable. The assumptions underlying the forecast for 2026 are that the cyclical trend does not deteriorate further, the geopolitical and trade policy conflicts do not escalate further, no new conflicts emerge and financing is ensured. However, unforeseeable negative effects could affect suppliers, have a direct impact on InTiCa Systems, or affect its customers, resulting in an inability to meet or fully meet expectations.



The complete annual report 2026 is available for download from the Investor Relations section of InTiCa Systems’ website at www.intica-systems.com.

InTiCa Systems SE

The Board of Directors

CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.