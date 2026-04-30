InTiCa Systems Aktie

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WKN: 587484 / ISIN: DE0005874846

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30.04.2026 08:24:33

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE: Publication of the annual reports for 2025 postponed

EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Annual Report
InTiCa Systems SE: Publication of the annual reports for 2025 postponed

30.04.2026 / 08:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InTiCa Systems SE: Publication of the annual reports for 2025 postponed

 

Passau, April 30, 2026 – InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN DE0005874846; WKN 587484) hereby announces that the audit of the company’s annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 has been delayed.

The company is still in consultation with the responsible (Group) auditor, Baker Tilly GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Dusseldorf, Nuremberg branch, on conclusion of the audit process for the 2025 financial year.

The audited annual financial statements of the company and the consolidated financial statements should now be published on May 20, 2026. The company does not anticipate that there will be significant changes to the preliminary figures published on April 2, 2026, including the confirmed forecast for the 2025 financial year.

 

InTiCa Systems SE

 

The Board of Directors

 

 CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

 TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

 FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

 EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com 

 

 

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.
 

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.


30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems SE
Spitalhofstraße 94
94032 Passau
Germany
Phone: 0851 / 96692 0
Fax: 0851 / 96692 15
E-mail: investor.relations@intica-systems.com
Internet: www.intica-systems.com
ISIN: DE0005874846
WKN: 587484
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2318530

 
End of News EQS News Service

2318530  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

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