EQS-News: Introducing Dash: HomeToGo’s AI travel companion that optimizes accuracy and Customer Experience efficiency, cutting escalations by 85%

18.02.2026 / 11:19 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, 18 February 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today announced the launch of Dash on the HomeToGo Marketplace, a new AI-powered travel companion that includes the full suite of HomeToGo’s AI tools: AI Mode (2023), Smart AI Reviews (2023), Smart Offer Summaries (2023), AI Sunny (2024), and AI Filter (2025).

Dash elevates HomeToGo’s full AI experience by bringing greater clarity and consistency to how AI is applied across the Marketplace. Strategically launched ahead of peak booking season, Dash was built to increase efficiency by improving answer accuracy and speed while reducing operational load on HomeToGo’s customer experience (CX) teams.

Dash was designed and built in-house specifically for vacation rentals, combining advanced AI capabilities with HomeToGo’s deep domain expertise and platform data. It builds on HomeToGo’s earlier AI-powered chatbot, AI Sunny, and represents a transformational improvement. Customer escalations to human agents have decreased by 68% versus the first in-house version of AI Sunny, and by a striking 85% compared to the original third-party solution. This enhanced performance over external providers reinforces HomeToGo’s position as a travel tech leader and highlights its ability to develop smarter, more efficient technology in-house. This reduction has proven especially impactful during the 2026 peak booking season by enabling CX teams to focus on more complex, higher-value cases while providing faster quality responses.

Beyond its internal operational impact, Dash also benefits HomeToGo’s guests and partners. For guests, Dash brings HomeToGo’s AI tools under a shared vision that’s available across search, booking, and early post-booking interactions. It provides on-demand support through natural language technology and uses integrated AI to highlight the home features and trusted guest reviews that matter most for confident decisions. The tool also introduces new features like AI-generated FAQs, which turn detailed property information such as size, location, and family amenities into answers travelers can quickly grasp. For partners, Dash supports stronger Marketplace performance by improving visibility, relevance, and conversion of high-intent demand.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “In July last year, we introduced a new Leadership Principle, ‘Lead with AI’, to showcase how we work every day at HomeToGo: AI is a core capability of our business. Dash is just another example that brings this principle to life by handling even more routine tasks and allowing our teams to focus on more complex, higher-impact needs while enhancing our user experience - a clear win, win. Travel planning is deeply personal, and we believe its future lies in the collaboration of human connection and AI efficiency. As this is just the first iteration of Dash, it’s here to learn. It will continue to evolve and we expect its impact to grow for our teams and even more for our guests and partners over time.”

Dash features are available across all HomeToGo markets on the HomeToGo app for both iOS and Android, as well as on the HomeToGo website.



Disclaimer: Dash feature availability is subject to variation based on access method (app or desktop), geographic market, and ongoing testing. Full functionality may not be available across all touchpoints or markets.

