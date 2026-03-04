EQS-News: Invech Holdings Announces New Asset Acquisition, Entry Into Real Estate Market

EQS-News: Invech Holdings Inc. / Key word(s): Tech

Invech Holdings Announces New Asset Acquisition, Entry Into Real Estate Market



04.03.2026 / 17:31 CET/CEST

CHEYENNE, WYOMING - March 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Invech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IVHI), a Nevada corporation headquartered in Wyoming, specializes in the development of Software as a Service (SaaS) and general applications, recently, acquired control of www.paragonrentals.ai and its software code, front end, backend and admin panel and filed an 8K in reference to the asset purchase: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001009919/000168316826001462/invech_8k.htm

The CEO and majority owner, Alexander M. Woods-Leo, has stated, “This acquisition allows the business to utilize a SAAS Platform in order to expand its business opportunities and sector reach. www.paragonrentals.ai is ready for open testing on an open beta scale. The idea to utilize a subscription business model whereas rental companies can list at fractional competitor costs, allows them to increase their profit margins substantially. We are excited to be able to tap the realtor market and potentially get agency listing contracts to list on our new platform.”

About www.paragonrentals.ai

The platform Paragon Rentals is a primarily seller subscription-based platform to allow sellers to pay 0% commissions for listings. Buyers have a flat rate per booking of $5 + payment processing fees + booking cost.

About Invech Holdings Inc.

Our services include FINRA corporate filings, drafting incorporation and corporate documents, drafting OTC Markets Disclosure Statements, and general public company compliance. IVHI acts as an outside consulting firm for these services. Invech Holdings, Inc. also specializes in Software development, particularly in the SAAS (Software as a Service) space. The company both creates its own SAAS platforms, as well as develops and invests in other platforms.

New Social Media

Invech Holdings, Inc. has introduced our new X account @InvechHoldings where we will post links to our filings, our news links, and our product and service updates as well. We encourage all shareholders to follow our company as we expand and execute our business plan.

New Website

The company has recently created and updated its new website. This website will be updated as time goes on and enhanced. www.invechholdings.com The newest acquisitions section will be updated post all acquisitions of assets and businesses we acquire as this process continues.

Safe Harbor Statement

Contact:

Info@invechholdings.com

877-281-1466

www.invechholdings.com

Social Media

Twitter (X): https://x.com/InvechHoldings

News Source: Invech Holdings Inc.