Invech Holdings Aktie

ISIN: US46124F2092

04.03.2026 17:31:41

EQS-News: Invech Holdings Announces New Asset Acquisition, Entry Into Real Estate Market

EQS-News: Invech Holdings Inc. / Key word(s): Tech
Invech Holdings Announces New Asset Acquisition, Entry Into Real Estate Market

04.03.2026 / 17:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING - March 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Invech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IVHI), a Nevada corporation headquartered in Wyoming, specializes in the development of Software as a Service (SaaS) and general applications, recently, acquired control of www.paragonrentals.ai and its software code, front end, backend and admin panel and filed an 8K in reference to the asset purchase: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001009919/000168316826001462/invech_8k.htm

The CEO and majority owner, Alexander M. Woods-Leo, has stated, “This acquisition allows the business to utilize a SAAS Platform in order to expand its business opportunities and sector reach. www.paragonrentals.ai is ready for open testing on an open beta scale. The idea to utilize a subscription business model whereas rental companies can list at fractional competitor costs, allows them to increase their profit margins substantially. We are excited to be able to tap the realtor market and potentially get agency listing contracts to list on our new platform.”

About www.paragonrentals.ai

The platform Paragon Rentals is a primarily seller subscription-based platform to allow sellers to pay 0% commissions for listings. Buyers have a flat rate per booking of $5 + payment processing fees + booking cost.

About Invech Holdings Inc.

Our services include FINRA corporate filings, drafting incorporation and corporate documents, drafting OTC Markets Disclosure Statements, and general public company compliance. IVHI acts as an outside consulting firm for these services. Invech Holdings, Inc. also specializes in Software development, particularly in the SAAS (Software as a Service) space. The company both creates its own SAAS platforms, as well as develops and invests in other platforms.

New Social Media

Invech Holdings, Inc. has introduced our new X account @InvechHoldings where we will post links to our filings, our news links, and our product and service updates as well. We encourage all shareholders to follow our company as we expand and execute our business plan.

New Website 

The company has recently created and updated its new website. This website will be updated as time goes on and enhanced. www.invechholdings.com The newest acquisitions section will be updated post all acquisitions of assets and businesses we acquire as this process continues.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact: 
Info@invechholdings.com
877-281-1466
www.invechholdings.com 
Social Media
Twitter (X): https://x.com/InvechHoldings

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Invech Holdings Inc.

04.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Invech Holdings Inc.
United States
ISIN: US46124F2092
EQS News ID: 2285864

 
End of News EQS News Service

2285864  04.03.2026 CET/CEST

