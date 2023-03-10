EQS-News: Investors support refinancing transaction and pave way for further success course

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

Investors support refinancing transaction and pave way for further success course



Investors support refinancing transaction and pave way for further success course Long-term refinancing of the two bonds with a total volume of EUR 350 million successfully completed

Important foundation for the continuation of ACCENTROs success course

Dr Gordon Geiser appointed Member of the Management Board and Chief Investment Officer of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Berlin, 10 March 2023 ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (ACCENTRO), an investor in residential real estate and Germanys leading housing privatisation company, successfully completed a comprehensive refinancing transaction. All conditions for the implementation of the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume of EUR 250 million) and the 2021/2026 bond (volume of EUR 100 million) were met. All amendments have thus become effective. These include, inter alia, the extension of the maturity of both bonds by three years each (until 2026 and 2029, respectively) and the increase of the interest rate for both bonds by two percentage points each (to 5.625 % and 6.125 %, respectively).



The contractually guaranteed repayment of the 2020/2023 bond in the amount of EUR 25 million once the refinancing becomes effective was made on 9 March 2023. Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, explains: "The convincing vote of our investors is a strong signal. We can thus continue on our success course."



The Supervisory Board has appointed Dr Gordon Geiser as an additional Member of the Management Board and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, effective 10 February 2023. As CIO, Dr Geiser will in future be jointly responsible for Transactions (acquisitions, investments and divestments) as well as responsible for the liquidity management. Due to his many years of experience, he has a comprehensive and deep understanding of the real estate and real estate financing sectors and has previously assisted many companies in similar processes as a member of the management team. Dr Geiser's appointment is limited in time in accordance with the terms of the refinancing transaction and will end as soon as the nominal value of the 2020/2023 bond is EUR 125 million or less due to the contractually guaranteed repayments.



Lars Schriewer is very satisfied: Our company is thus well positioned financially in the long term. I am also looking forward to working with Dr Gordon Geiser. Together with a great team, we will continue to successfully shape ACCENTRO's future.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential property investor and Germanys market leader in apartment privatisations. Its real estate portfolio consisted of around 5,200 units as of 30 September 2022. In addition to Berlin, regional focal points include central German cities and conurbations, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metro region. The business activity of ACCENTRO comprises three core divisions. They are the tenant-sensitive retailing of apartments to private owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors as well as the selling of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, and the build-up and management of a proprietary real estate portfolio, plus the provision of services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de Investor Relations Contact: Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272 Press and Public Relations Contact: Ulrich Porwollik

Ulrich Porwollik Communications GmbH

Kückallee 35

D-21465 Reinbek

E-mail: ulrich.porwollik@upocom.de

Tel. +49 (0)171 2239876

