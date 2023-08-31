EQS-News: InVision AG Applies for Change to the General Standard Segment of German Stock Exchange's Regulated Market

EQS-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

InVision AG Applies for Change to the General Standard Segment of German Stock Exchange's Regulated Market



Düsseldorf (Germany), 31st August 2023 - The Management Board of InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to apply for the withdrawal of admission to trading in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The change to the General Standard will take effect three months after publication of the withdrawal decision by the Frankfurt Stock Exchanges Management Board on the website of Deutsche Börse (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The withdrawal will not affect admission of InVision AGs shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).



The segment change, as a result of which the additional post-admission obligations of the marketplace will no longer apply, is intended to realise cost savings.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

