EQS-News: InVision AG Presents 2022 Preliminary Figures

InVision AG Presents 2022 Preliminary Figures



Düsseldorf (Germany), 23 February 2023 - According to preliminary figures, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) recorded total revenues of EUR 14.464 million in fiscal year 2022 (2021: EUR 13.691 million). Due to the planned expansion of headcount, EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) decreased to minus EUR 3.097 million (2021: minus EUR 0.737 million).



In the 2022 financial year, the operating cash flow was minus EUR 2.513 million (2021: minus EUR 0.577 million). As of 31 December 2022, liquid funds increased to EUR 6.489 million (31 December 2021: EUR 6.338 million). Thus, the company is solidly financed for further development.



The complete 2022 Annual Report will be available from 30 March 2023 on the Companys website at www.ivx.com/en/investors.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations,

Jutta Handlanger

Speditionstraße 5,

40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66,

email: ir@invision.de

