EQS-News: InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2022

Düsseldorf (Germany), 30 March 2023 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) today released the groups annual financial statements for fiscal year 2022. Overall, the InVision Group generated revenues of EUR 14.464 million in fiscal year 2022 (2021: EUR 13.691 million), which corresponds to an increase of 6 percent. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) decreased to minus EUR 3.097 million (2021: minus EUR 0.737 million) due to the planned growth investments in further expansion of headcount and the resulting increase in the cost base. Accordingly, the EBIT margin for 2022 declined to minus 21 percent (2021: minus 5 percent).



Operating cash flow fell to minus EUR 2.379 million (2021: minus EUR 0.483 million) and the Group's overall result decreased from minus EUR 1.556 million in the previous year to minus EUR 4.060 million in 2022. Earnings per share went down from minus EUR 0.73 in 2021 to minus EUR 1.78 in the past fiscal year.



With an equity capital of EUR 7.965 million (2021: EUR 11.870 million), an equity ratio of 42 percent (2021: 59 percent), based on a balance sheet total of EUR 18.918 million (2021: EUR 19.988 million), and liquid funds of EUR 6.489 million (31 December 2021: EUR 6.338 million), InVision is solidly financed for further development.



The complete 2022 Annual Report is now available on the Company's website at www.ivx.com/en/investors.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations,

Jutta Handlanger

Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66,

email: ir@invision.de

