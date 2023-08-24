EQS-News: InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the First Half of 2023

EQS-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the First Half of 2023



24.08.2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf (Germany), 24th August 2023 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) today published its consolidated interim financial statements for the first half of the current fiscal year. In the first six months of 2023, total revenues amounted to EUR 7.765 million, which corresponds to an increase of 9 percent compared to the first half of 2022 (6M 2022: EUR 7.092 million).



The EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) increased by 33 percent to minus EUR 1.019 million (6M 2022: minus EUR 1.520 million), and the EBIT margin was minus 13 percent (6M 2022: minus 21 percent). The Group's consolidated results improved by 30 percent from minus EUR 1.935 million in the first half-year of 2022 to minus EUR 1.361 million in the first half-year of 2023, and earnings per share were at EUR -0.64 (6M 2022: EUR -0.87).



The Operating cash flow increased by 52 percent to EUR 1.826 million (6M 2022: EUR 1.205 million). As of 30 June 2023, liquid funds went up by 26 percent to EUR 8.191 million (31 December 2022: EUR 6.489 million), and equity decreased by 16 percent to EUR 6.686 million (31 December 2022: EUR 7.965 million). The balance sheet total increased by 7 percent and was at EUR 20.240 million as of 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: EUR 18.918 million). As a result, the equity ratio totalled 33 percent at the end of the first half of 2023 (31 December 2022: 42 percent).



The Companys Consolidated Interim Statements for the first first half of the 2023 financial year are now available on the Companys website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations, Jutta Handlanger,

Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66, email: ir@invision.de

