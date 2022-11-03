EQS-News: InVision AG Remains on Growth Path with Cloud Revenues - Publication of the 2022 Nine-Month Report

EQS-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

InVision AG Remains on Growth Path with Cloud Revenues - Publication of the 2022 Nine-Month Report



03.11.2022 / 08:58 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf (Germany), 3rd November 2022 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) today published its financial results for the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The software company's revenues totaled EUR 10.724 million (9M 2021: EUR 10.096 million), showing an increase of 6 percent. As of 30 September 2022, the injixo ARR (Annual Recurring Revenues), the annualised revenue from injixo cloud subscriptions, increased by 27 percent year-over-year to EUR 7.804 million (9M 2021: EUR 6.166 million).



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were EUR minus 2.329 million (9M 2021: EUR minus 0.356 million) and the EBIT margin was minus 22 percent (9M 2021: minus 4 percent). This development is fully in line with expectations and is mainly due to increased personnel expenses as part of the Company's 5-year growth plan announced in early 2021. Also, the Group's consolidated results decreased to EUR minus 2.975 million (9M 2021: EUR minus 1.221 million) and earnings per share fell to EUR minus 1.33 (9M 2021: EUR minus 0.57).



As of 30 September 2022, liquid funds increased by 37 percent to EUR 8.711 million (31 December 2021: EUR 6.338 million). The operating cash flow declined to EUR minus 0.386 million (9M 2021: EUR 0.478 million). The balance sheet total increased by 6 percent and amounted to EUR 21.196 million as of 30 September 2022 (31 December 2021: EUR 19.988 million). As a result, the equity ratio was 42 percent (31 December 2021: 59 percent) at the end of the first nine months of the current fiscal year.



The Company adheres to its announced growth plans and aims to expand its workforce up to 500 employees, achieve total revenues of EUR 50 million and an EBIT margin of 25 percent by the end of 2025. For the current 2022 fiscal year, the Company continues to expect total revenues of between EUR 14 million and EUR 14.5 million and an EBIT of EUR minus 3.5 million to EUR minus 4 million.



The Companys Consolidated Interim Statements for the first first nine months of the 2022 financial year are now available on the Companys website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations, Jutta Handlanger

Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66, email: ir@invision.de

