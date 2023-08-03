|
03.08.2023 22:03:03
EQS-News: Invitation to MorphoSys Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on August 10, 2023
|
EQS-News: MorphoSys AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Conference Call Alert
Invitation to MorphoSys Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on August 10, 2023
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) will publish its results for the second quarter and first half 2023 on August 09, 2023, at 10:00 pm CEST (09:00 pm BST; 04:00 pm EDT).
MorphoSys' Management team will host a conference call and webcast on August 10, 2023, at 02:00 pm CEST (01:00 pm BST; 08:00 am EDT) to present the results for the second quarter and first half 2023 and provide an outlook for 2023.
The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management team followed by a Q&A session.
A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Investors section on MorphoSys' website, www.morphosys.com.
To join the conference call via phone, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call via the following website:
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1920288&linkSecurityString=29d59d300
Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.
A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.
03.08.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|E-mail:
|investors@morphosys.com
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
|WKN:
|663200
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1695583
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1695583 03.08.2023 CET/CEST
