Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
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09.04.2026 15:26:13
EQS-News: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 20 May 2026
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EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Commerzbank AG has today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. The shareholders’ meeting will again be held as an in-person event this year. The AGM will begin at 10.00 a.m. (CEST) at the RheinMain CongressCenter, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 1, 65185 Wiesbaden.
The opening of the AGM by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, Jens Weidmann, and the speech of the CEO, Bettina Orlopp, will be broadcast live to the public from 10.00 a.m. on www.commerzbank.de/agm. Registered shareholders can follow the entire AGM live from 10.00 a.m. on the InvestorPortal at www.commerzbank.de/agm.
Shareholders who have registered by the end of 13 May 2026 at the latest and can prove that they hold shares as of the record date of 28 April 2026 are entitled to participate in the AGM and exercise their voting rights.
The full text of the invitation to the AGM 2026, including the agenda and the explanations of the individual items, can be found at www.commerzbank.de/agm. On this page you will also find the letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board to the shareholders published with the invitation.
Of note are the following items on the agenda:
Resolution on the use of the retained profit (item 2)
Authorisation for share buybacks (items 7 and 8)
Investors’ contact
About Commerzbank
Disclaimer
09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|E-mail:
|newsroom@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2305760
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2305760 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
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|Commerzbank Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.03.26
|Commerzbank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Commerzbank Hold
|Warburg Research
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|Commerzbank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.03.26
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
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|Commerzbank
|33,82
|-0,97%