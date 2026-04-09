EQS-News: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 20 May 2026

EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 20 May 2026



09.04.2026 / 15:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Decision on dividend proposal of €1.10 per share and vote on authorisation for further share buybacks on agenda

In-person event at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden

Commerzbank AG has today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. The shareholders’ meeting will again be held as an in-person event this year. The AGM will begin at 10.00 a.m. (CEST) at the RheinMain CongressCenter, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 1, 65185 Wiesbaden.

The opening of the AGM by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, Jens Weidmann, and the speech of the CEO, Bettina Orlopp, will be broadcast live to the public from 10.00 a.m. on www.commerzbank.de/agm. Registered shareholders can follow the entire AGM live from 10.00 a.m. on the InvestorPortal at www.commerzbank.de/agm.

Shareholders who have registered by the end of 13 May 2026 at the latest and can prove that they hold shares as of the record date of 28 April 2026 are entitled to participate in the AGM and exercise their voting rights.

The full text of the invitation to the AGM 2026, including the agenda and the explanations of the individual items, can be found at www.commerzbank.de/agm. On this page you will also find the letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board to the shareholders published with the invitation.

Of note are the following items on the agenda:

Resolution on the use of the retained profit (item 2)

The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board propose to use the profit reported in the annual financial statements for the 2025 financial year to pay a dividend of €1.10 (2024: €0.65) per dividend-entitled share (totalling around €1.2bn). Together with the two already completed share buybacks with a total volume of around €1.5bn, carried out by the Bank between September 2025 and March 2026, Commerzbank will return a total of around €2.7bn to its shareholders for the 2025 financial year. This corresponds to the total net result before restructuring expenses and after deduction of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) coupon payments.

Authorisation for share buybacks (items 7 and 8)

Commerzbank plans to continue to return capital to its shareholders through a combination of dividend payments and share buybacks. It has already partially exercised the authorisation for buybacks of last year’s AGM with the share buybacks for the 2025 financial year. Therefore, the authorisation shall be renewed, allowing the Bank to acquire its own shares up to a volume of 10% of the share capital. As in the past, the acquisition of shares should be able to be carried out via the stock exchange or through multilateral trading systems.



Press contact

Svea Junge +49 69 9353-45691

Investors’ contact

Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708

Michael Desprez +49 69 9353-47705

About Commerzbank

With its two business segments – Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers –, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients’ business – wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than €400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves around 5.9 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management’s current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.