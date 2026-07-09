EQS-News: Invitation to the Conference Call of ZEAL Network SE - ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Invitation to the Conference Call of ZEAL Network SE - ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market



09.07.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Invitation to the Conference Call of ZEAL Network SE

ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market



(Hamburg, 8 July 2026) Dr Stefan Tweraser (CEO) and Andrea Behrendt (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to a conference call to mark the acquisition of SevenCanyon



Thursday, 9 July 2026, at 11:30 a.m. (CEST)



In order to attend the webcast, please register before the conference at the following registration link: LINK



You can download the presentation in the morning of the conference call from our company website using the following link:

https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/



There you will also have the opportunity to access a recording of the Conference Call during the day.



The conference language is English.



About ZEAL Network SE:

ZEAL Network is the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. With around 1.5 million active customers and approximately 300 employees at three locations, ZEAL combines sustainable growth with a clear focus on responsible gaming and innovative product development. Through its brands LOTTO24 and Tipp24, ZEAL enables participation in state-licensed lotteries and, through the consistent expansion of its own product categories such as social lotteries and virtual slot games, is evolving into a scalable technology platform for lotteries and gaming.

About SevenCanyon Ltd.

SevenCanyon Limited is a UK-based operator of prize draw offerings and runs several platforms, including 7days Performance, Redline Competitions and UK Carp Competitions. Through its digital prize draw formats, the company gives customers the opportunity to win high-value non-cash prizes such as cars, houses and lifestyle products. SevenCanyon has established product lines, strong customer acquisition capabilities and a profitable business model.



Contact:



Frank Hoffmann, CEFA

Investor Relations



ZEAL Network SE

Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg

T: +49 (0)40 809036042

frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de