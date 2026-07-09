ZEAL Network Aktie

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WKN DE: ZEAL24 / ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

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09.07.2026 07:45:13

EQS-News: Invitation to the Conference Call of ZEAL Network SE - ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Invitation to the Conference Call of ZEAL Network SE - ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market

09.07.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the Conference Call of ZEAL Network SE
ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market 

(Hamburg, 8 July 2026) Dr Stefan Tweraser (CEO) and Andrea Behrendt (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to a conference call to mark the acquisition of SevenCanyon

Thursday, 9 July 2026, at 11:30 a.m. (CEST)

In order to attend the webcast, please register before the conference at the following registration link: LINK

You can download the presentation in the morning of the conference call from our company website using the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

There you will also have the opportunity to access a recording of the Conference Call during the day.

The conference language is English.

About ZEAL Network SE: 

ZEAL Network is the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. With around 1.5 million active customers and approximately 300 employees at three locations, ZEAL combines sustainable growth with a clear focus on responsible gaming and innovative product development. Through its brands LOTTO24 and Tipp24, ZEAL enables participation in state-licensed lotteries and, through the consistent expansion of its own product categories such as social lotteries and virtual slot games, is evolving into a scalable technology platform for lotteries and gaming.

 

About SevenCanyon Ltd.

SevenCanyon Limited is a UK-based operator of prize draw offerings and runs several platforms, including 7days Performance, Redline Competitions and UK Carp Competitions. Through its digital prize draw formats, the company gives customers the opportunity to win high-value non-cash prizes such as cars, houses and lifestyle products. SevenCanyon has established product lines, strong customer acquisition capabilities and a profitable business model.

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann, CEFA
Investor Relations

ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

 

 


09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: office@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX
EQS News ID: 2363054

 
End of News EQS News Service

2363054  09.07.2026 CET/CEST

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