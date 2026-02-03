Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
EQS-News: Invitation to the earnings call on 10 February 2026: presentation of unaudited 12M 2025 results
|
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Eleving Group invites investors, analysts, media representatives, and other stakeholders to the earnings call with the Management Board on 10 February 2026 at 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 12M 2025 results on 9 February 2026.
CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics will present the group’s financial performance and key highlights for the twelve months of 2025.
The presentation will be held in English.
Conference call registration link here.
The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 10 February 2026.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.5 million registered users. The group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
