Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020
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05.05.2026 08:00:15
EQS-News: Invitation to the earnings call on 12 May 2026: presentation of unaudited 3M 2026 results
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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Eleving Group invites investors, analysts, media representatives, and other stakeholders to the earnings call with the Management Board on 12 May 2026 at 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 3M 2026 results on 11 May 2026.
CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics will present the Group’s financial performance and key highlights for the first three months of 2026.
The presentation will be held in English.
Conference call registration link here.
The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 12 May 2025.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.9 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2317806
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317806 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
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