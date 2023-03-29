|
29.03.2023 20:54:08
EQS-News: IONOS Group: successful financial year 2022 and positive outlook 2023
|
EQS-News: IONOS Group SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Karlsruhe / Berlin, March 29, 2023. Following its IPO in February, IONOS Group SE the leading European digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized businesses can look back on a successful financial year 2022. With its products in the business areas Web Presence & Productivity and Cloud Solutions, IONOS supports the digitalisation journey of its customers. IONOS holds leading market positions in the European core markets Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Poland.
IONOS revenue rose by 17.2% from EUR 1.103 billion to EUR 1.293 billion in the financial year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA[1] of EUR 345.6 million was down slightly, compared to EUR 355.2 million in the previous year. This year-on-year change was due in particular to a EUR 15.7 million hike in energy costs and a EUR 31.1 million rise in marketing expenses to further increase brand awareness. The number of customers was raised by 110,000 to 6 million.
The results of the past financial year confirm how sustainable and resilient our business model is. Around 80% of our revenue is generated by subscription contracts, says Achim Weiss, CEO of IONOS Group SE. Prior to the IPO, we issued guidance for 2022 which our figures now clearly confirm. IONOS is very well placed to achieve further growth.
Outlook 2023
For 2023, IONOS Group SE expects a year-on-year, currency-adjusted increase in revenue of approx. 10% to around EUR 1.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to be at least 27% and adjusted EBITDA is thus expected to rise by at least 10%.
Media contact:
Andreas Maurer
Phone +49 2602 96-1275
29.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@ionos-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E00M1
|WKN:
|A3E00M
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1596249
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1596249 29.03.2023 CET/CEST
