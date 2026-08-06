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WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1

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06.08.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: IONOS reports a successful first half of 2026 - Forecast 2026 specified

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
IONOS reports a successful first half of 2026 - Forecast 2026 specified

06.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • + 280,000 to 6.91 million customers
  • + 6.9% revenue to €701.1 million (+8.2% excluding currency effects)
  • + 3.5% adjusted EBITDA to €245.2 million
  • 35.0% adjusted EBITDA margin
  • 2026 forecast specified: approximately €530 million in adjusted EBITDA with approximately 8% revenue growth (previous forecast: 7%)

 

Karlsruhe / Berlin, 6 August 2026. IONOS Group SE successfully concluded the first half of 2026. Revenue, EBITDA, and the number of customers continued to increase.

Business Performance

The customer base grew by approximately 280,000 in the first half of 2026 to 6.91 million customers (H1 2025: 6.47 million customers), representing stronger growth than in the same period of the previous year (H1 2025: +150,000).

Revenue increased by 6.9% to €701.1 million (H1 2025: €656.0 million). Excluding currency effects, growth was 8.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 3.5% to €245.2 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: €236.9 million), while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 35.0% (H1 2025: 36.1%). The figures reflect a distribution of marketing expenses that was more concentrated in the first half of the year compared to the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations rose from €0.69 in the prior year to €0.84 in the first half of 2026. The sharp increase was primarily driven by higher EBITDA and lower financing expenses.

“We are very pleased with our business performance and are making good progress across all areas,” says Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS Group SE. “I am particularly encouraged by how quickly we are scaling up our innovations. Our new AI Phone Assistant is live in all markets, and with the AI App & Site Builder, we’re offering a groundbreaking Vibe Coding product for small and medium-sized businesses on our sovereign European infrastructure. This momentum is giving us a boost heading into the second half of the year.”

2026 Outlook specified

For the remaining course of the 2026 financial year, IONOS expects the positive business performance to continue and specifies the outlook. Currency-adjusted revenue growth is now expected  at approximately 8% (previous forecast 7%; 2025: €1,316.9 million), or approximately 9% excluding intercompany revenue (previous forecast: 8%).

Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to reach approximately €530 million (€485.2 million in 2025), with the adjusted EBITDA margin projected at 37 to 38% (2025: 36.8%).

IONOS is benefiting from its growth in new customers as well as from upselling and cross-selling to around 7 million customers. In addition, the company sees significant growth potential in existing AI products, but especially in new ones.

 

Media contact:
Andreas Maurer
press@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957968


Investor Relations contact:
Stephan Gramkow
investor-relations@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957097


06.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 721 170 5522
E-mail: info@ionos-group.com
ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
WKN: A3E00M
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 391200NQNTF0AP2MP438
EQS News ID: 2378214

 
End of News EQS News Service

2378214  06.08.2026 CET/CEST

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