EQS-News: IONOS Reports Successful 2025 Fiscal Year – Profitability at Record Levels

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

IONOS Reports Successful 2025 Fiscal Year – Profitability at Record Levels



19.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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+ 310,000 to 6.63 million customers

+ 5.5% revenue to €1,316.9 million (+6.1% excluding currency effects)

+ 18.5% adjusted EBITDA to €485.2 million

36.8% adjusted EBITDA margin

2026 forecast confirmed: approx. €530 million in adjusted EBITDA with approx. 7% revenue growth (+8% excluding intercompany revenue)

Karlsruhe / Berlin, 19 March 2026. IONOS Group SE has successfully concluded the 2025 fiscal year. Both the number of customers and profitability have increased significantly.

Business Performance

The IONOS customer base grew by approximately 310,000 to 6.63 million customers in fiscal year 2025 (2024: 6.32 million customers), a significantly stronger increase than in the prior-year period (2024: +160,000).

Revenue increased by 5.5% in 2025 to €1,316.9 million (2024: €1,248.1 million). Excluding currency effects, growth would have been 6.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose disproportionately by 18.5% in 2025 to €485.2 million (2024: €409.4 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved significantly accordingly, from 32.8% in the prior year to 36.8%.

In September, the Executive Board of IONOS Group SE decided to put Sedo GmbH, and thus the “AdTech” segment, up for sale and to focus on the core business areas “Web Presence & Productivity” and “Cloud Solutions.” As a result of this decision, the “AdTech” segment is reported separately as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. The financial figures for the prior year have been adjusted accordingly.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations rose from €1.02 in the prior year to €1.53 in 2025. This sharp increase was primarily driven by higher profitability and lower financing expenses.

“2025 was another very successful year for IONOS, both strategically and operationally. We have enormously increased our profitability and further sharpened our focus as a digitalization partner for small and medium-sized enterprises,” says Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS Group SE. “At the same time, with our new AI ecosystem ‘IONOS Momentum,’ we have made the first AI applications easily accessible to businesses of all sizes. The combination of practical AI and our secure and sovereign European cloud infrastructure is the growth engine for the coming years.”

Outlook 2026

IONOS expects another very strong performance for the 2026 fiscal year. Overall, currency-adjusted revenue growth of approximately 7% (2025: €1,316.9 million) is anticipated, or approximately 8% excluding intercompany revenue.

IONOS will benefit from the positive revenue effects of new customer growth in 2025, which is expected to continue in 2026, as well as from up-selling and cross-selling to over 6.6 million existing customers. In addition, the company sees significant growth potential from existing AI features, but especially from new ones.

In line with this, IONOS plans to further increase profitability: Adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise to approximately €530 million in 2026 (2025: €485.2 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 37% and 38% in 2026 (2025: 36.8%).

Media contact:

Andreas Maurer

press@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957968

Investor Relations contact:

Stephan Gramkow

investor-relations@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957097