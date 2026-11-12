IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
|
12.11.2026 07:30:24
EQS-News: IONOS reports successful first nine months of 2026 – growth in customers, revenue, and earnings
|
EQS-News: IONOS Group SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Karlsruhe / Berlin, 12 November 2026. IONOS Group SE continued its growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2026. Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and the number of customers developed positively.
Business Performance
The IONOS customer base grew by approximately 370,000 to 7.00 million customers in the first nine months of 2026 (December 31, 2025: 6.63 million customers), a significantly stronger increase than in the same period of the previous year (9M 2025: +210,000).
Revenue increased by 7.6% to €1,054.6 million (9M 2025: €980.2 million). Excluding currency effects, growth was 8.4%.
Despite even higher investment in customer growth than in the prior year, adjusted EBITDA rose by 5.9% to €390.3 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: €368.4 million), while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 37.0% (9M 2025: 37.6%). In the third quarter of 2026, the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 41.0% (Q3 2025: 40.6%).
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations rose from €1.14 in the prior year to €1.39 in the first nine months of 2026. The strong increase was primarily driven by higher EBITDA and lower financing expenses.
“We are very pleased with our business performance. The strong customer growth shows that IONOS is meeting the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. With tailored solutions, we are helping SMBs advance their digitalization and enabling them to take even better advantage of the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence,” says Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS Group SE. “With additional IONOS Momentum products, which we are continuously rolling out, we are expanding our AI ecosystem and laying an important foundation for future growth.”
Outlook 2026 Confirmed
For the remainder of the 2026 fiscal year, IONOS expects the positive business performance to continue and confirms its forecast. Currency-adjusted revenue growth is expected to be approximately 8% (2025: €1,316.9 million), or approximately 9% excluding intercompany revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to reach approximately €530 million (2025: €485.2 million), with the adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 37% - 38% (2025: 36.8%).
Press:
Investor Relations:
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 721 170 5522
|E-mail:
|info@ionos-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E00M1
|WKN:
|A3E00M
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|391200NQNTF0AP2MP438
|EQS News ID:
|2432822
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2432822 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IONOS
|
15:58
|Schwacher Handel: TecDAX präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: TecDAX in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09:28
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX fällt zum Start des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
09:28
|XETRA-Handel TecDAX legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|Ionos steigert Umsatz und Gewinn etwas stärker als erwartet (dpa-AFX)
|
12.11.26
|EQS-News: IONOS reports successful first nine months of 2026 – growth in customers, revenue, and earnings (EQS Group)
Analysen zu IONOS
|11:16
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.11.26
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|IONOS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.10.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:16
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.11.26
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|IONOS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.10.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:16
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.11.26
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.26
|IONOS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IONOS
|37,80
|4,77%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX leichter -- DAX wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die US-Börsen verbuchen Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.