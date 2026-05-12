IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
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12.05.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: IONOS with a successful start to the 2026 fiscal year
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EQS-News: IONOS Group SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Karlsruhe / Berlin, May 12, 2026. IONOS Group SE has made a successful start to the 2026 fiscal year. Revenue, EBITDA, and the number of customers continued to increase.
The customer base grew by approximately 180,000 in the first quarter of 2026 to 6.81 million customers (Q1 2025: 6.40 million customers), a significantly stronger increase than in the same period of the previous year (Q1 2025: + 80,000).
Revenue increased by 5.7% to €348.4 million (Q1 2025: €329.6 million). Excluding currency effects, growth would have been 7.6%.
Adjusted EBITDA rose by 4.8% in the first quarter of 2026 to €118.2 million (Q1 2025: €112.8 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.9% (Q1 2025: 34.2%), reflecting marketing expenses that were more heavily concentrated in the first quarter than in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations rose from €0.33 in the previous year to €0.40 in the first quarter of 2026. The strong increase was primarily driven by lower financing expenses.
“We have had a very strong start to 2026 and are extremely satisfied with the first quarter. Demand for our products is strong – as evidenced by the further significant acceleration in customer growth to now over 6.8 million customers, while maintaining high profitability,” says Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS Group SE. “In addition to our proven applications used by millions for web presence and productivity, we offer further solutions that are in high demand with the new IONOS Momentum AI ecosystem and our sovereign European cloud infrastructure. This makes us very confident about the rest of the year.”
For the 2026 fiscal year, IONOS continues to expect very strong business performance. Overall, currency-adjusted revenue growth of approximately 7% (2025: €1,316.9 million) is expected, or approximately 8% excluding intercompany revenue.
IONOS will benefit from the positive revenue effects of new customer growth in 2025, which is expected to continue in 2026, as well as from up-selling and cross-selling to over 6.8 million existing customers. In addition, the company sees significant growth potential from existing AI products, but especially from new ones.
In line with this, IONOS plans to further increase profitability: Adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise to approximately €530 million in 2026 (2025: €485.2 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 37% and 38% for 2026 (2025: 36.8%).
Media contact:
12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 721 170 5522
|E-mail:
|info@ionos-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E00M1
|WKN:
|A3E00M
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2325490
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2325490 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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|IONOS Buy
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|11:30
|IONOS Neutral
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|IONOS Neutral
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|-5,42%
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