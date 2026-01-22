DATAGROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A0JC8S / ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
|
22.01.2026 09:00:03
EQS-News: ISG Multi Public Cloud Services Study 2025: DATAGROUP Achieves Five Top Rankings
|
EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ISG Multi Public Cloud Services Study 2025: DATAGROUP Achieves Five Top Rankings
Pliezhausen, January 21, 2026 – DATAGROUP has been listed in the latest ISG Provider Lens® “Multi Public Cloud Services 2025” study in five categories and has been named a Leader in three of them. This broad recognition demonstrates the company’s ability to cover the full cycle of modern cloud adoption – from strategic consulting to the design and operation of complex multicloud environments, all the way to FinOps-based optimization in ongoing operations.
Conducted annually by Information Services Group (ISG), the study evaluates service providers in the field of Multi Public Cloud Services. Criteria include technical expertise, portfolio attractiveness, security standards, and regulatory compliance. This year’s results confirm DATAGROUP’s strong position across key segments of the German market.
Leader Positions in Three Core Cloud Segments
DATAGROUP earned the top Leader designation in the categories “Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services,” “SAP HANA Infrastructure Services,” and “Managed Services – Midmarket.” These areas form essential cornerstones for the operation and advancement of modern cloud infrastructures. They encompass the secure operation of scalable platforms, the delivery of high-performance SAP HANA environments, and the continuous support and optimization of cloud landscapes for midmarket customers.
In addition, DATAGROUP was recognized as a Rising Star in “Consulting and Transformation Services – Midmarket” and classified as a Contender in “FinOps Services and AI-driven Optimization.” These categories reflect advisory and transformation capabilities, cost-driven governance models, and the establishment of corresponding operational structures. The ratings underline that DATAGROUP possesses strong expertise and market relevance in these areas as well.
Significance of the Results for Operational Excellence
Mark Schäfer, Chief Production Officer at DATAGROUP, explains: “The study results reflect our technical substance and our operational reliability – both essential for the stable operation of modern cloud infrastructures. For many of our customers, seamless integration of consulting, migration, and operations is key. The study confirms that we consistently meet these requirements across critical cloud segments.”
ISG highlights DATAGROUP’s strong focus on the German midmarket, its expertise in regulated industries, and its adherence to standards such as GDPR, KRITIS, and DORA. This is supported by the operation of certified data centers in Germany. The study also acknowledges the company’s automation capabilities through its own sovereign AI platform and its proven application of FinOps methodologies.
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.
About ISG
ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global, AI-focused technology research and advisory firm. As a trusted partner to more than 900 clients - including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises - ISG has long been a leader in sourcing technology and business services and now holds a leading position in the application of AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and accelerate growth.
Founded in 2006, the company is known for its proprietary market data, deep understanding of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide. Together, they support clients in maximizing the value of their technology investments.
For more information, please visit the ISG-Website.
CONTACT
Anke Banaschewski
22.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 711 4900 500
|Fax:
|+49 711 41079 220
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
|EQS News ID:
|2262952
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262952 22.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!