EQS-News: ISG Multi Public Cloud Services Study 2025: DATAGROUP Achieves Five Top Rankings

ISG Multi Public Cloud Services Study 2025: DATAGROUP Achieves Five Top Rankings



22.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, January 21, 2026 – DATAGROUP has been listed in the latest ISG Provider Lens® “Multi Public Cloud Services 2025” study in five categories and has been named a Leader in three of them. This broad recognition demonstrates the company’s ability to cover the full cycle of modern cloud adoption – from strategic consulting to the design and operation of complex multicloud environments, all the way to FinOps-based optimization in ongoing operations.

Conducted annually by Information Services Group (ISG), the study evaluates service providers in the field of Multi Public Cloud Services. Criteria include technical expertise, portfolio attractiveness, security standards, and regulatory compliance. This year’s results confirm DATAGROUP’s strong position across key segments of the German market.

Leader Positions in Three Core Cloud Segments

DATAGROUP earned the top Leader designation in the categories “Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services,” “SAP HANA Infrastructure Services,” and “Managed Services – Midmarket.” These areas form essential cornerstones for the operation and advancement of modern cloud infrastructures. They encompass the secure operation of scalable platforms, the delivery of high-performance SAP HANA environments, and the continuous support and optimization of cloud landscapes for midmarket customers.

In addition, DATAGROUP was recognized as a Rising Star in “Consulting and Transformation Services – Midmarket” and classified as a Contender in “FinOps Services and AI-driven Optimization.” These categories reflect advisory and transformation capabilities, cost-driven governance models, and the establishment of corresponding operational structures. The ratings underline that DATAGROUP possesses strong expertise and market relevance in these areas as well.

Significance of the Results for Operational Excellence

Mark Schäfer, Chief Production Officer at DATAGROUP, explains: “The study results reflect our technical substance and our operational reliability – both essential for the stable operation of modern cloud infrastructures. For many of our customers, seamless integration of consulting, migration, and operations is key. The study confirms that we consistently meet these requirements across critical cloud segments.”

ISG highlights DATAGROUP’s strong focus on the German midmarket, its expertise in regulated industries, and its adherence to standards such as GDPR, KRITIS, and DORA. This is supported by the operation of certified data centers in Germany. The study also acknowledges the company’s automation capabilities through its own sovereign AI platform and its proven application of FinOps methodologies.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global, AI-focused technology research and advisory firm. As a trusted partner to more than 900 clients - including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises - ISG has long been a leader in sourcing technology and business services and now holds a leading position in the application of AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and accelerate growth.

Founded in 2006, the company is known for its proprietary market data, deep understanding of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide. Together, they support clients in maximizing the value of their technology investments.

For more information, please visit the ISG-Website.

