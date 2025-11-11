DATAGROUP Aktie
EQS-News: ISG-Ranking: DATAGROUP among the „Booming 15” IT Service Providers in EMEA
|
EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Study
Pliezhausen, November 11, 2025 – DATAGROUP has been named as one of the “Booming 15” IT and software service providers in the EMEA region for the third quarter by technology research and advisory firm ISG (Information Service Group).
The “Booming 15” category of the global ISG Index™ recognizes providers with annual revenues of up to 1 billion US dollars that have achieved the highest annual contract value (ACV) over the past 12 months.
The ISG Index™ is considered one of the most important market barometers for the global IT and business services industry. It tracks and analyzes the annual contract value of all commercial IT service contracts worldwide to report quarterly on growth trends in the industry.
“This recognition is a strong signal for our innovative strength and sustainable growth,” says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. “With our modular service portfolio CORBOX, we offer our customers a flexible and secure IT service offering that is consistently aligned with the needs of modern businesses – from cloud and security to compliance and AI-driven services.”
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.CONTACT
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
presse@datagroup.de
