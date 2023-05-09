EQS-News: ISG singles out q.beyond as Leader in new Microsoft study

|
09.05.2023 12:15:03
ISG singles out q.beyond as Leader in new Microsoft study
ISG singles out q.beyond as Leader in new Microsoft study
Cologne, 9 May 2023 In ISG Provider LensTM Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem Germany 2023, a new study of providers in the market, q.beyond AG was awarded the highest status Leader - in no fewer than two segments. In the Microsoft 365 Services Midmarket category, q.beyond was assessed for the first time and gained Leader status right away. In the SAP on Azure Services market segment, q.beyond managed to improve in just one year from Rising Star to Leader. The ISG Provider Lens studies are compiled by the Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global market research and analysis company in the technology segment. The latest study compares the strengths and competitive advantages of Microsoft service providers and thus assists decision-makers in their selection process.
Consulting expertise ensures high IT service quality
In its assessment, ISG acknowledged factors such as the consulting services provided by q.beyond as key focuses of its service portfolio. The IT service provider had, for example, defined workshop formats to guide customers through the on-boarding and decision-making process. This well-structured approach ensured a high level of customer satisfaction, while standardised documentation safeguarded quality standards.
With regard to Microsoft 365 services, the ISG analysts also highlighted that q.beyonds licence expertise enhanced cost efficiency at its customers. q.beyond had the background knowledge needed to provide its customers with comprehensive advice in structuring their licences. The assessment was also positively influenced by q.beyonds status as a Microsoft FastTrack partner and the fact that it has five designations and five further proven specialisms in Microsofts new Partner Program.
q.beyond combines expertise in Microsoft 365, Azure, multi-cloud and communications, comments Holm Landrock, Lead Analyst for the ISG study. It is an IT service provider that, if so desired, can supply not only the Microsoft 365 environment, but the cloud best suited to the individual customer. Above all, that involves MS Azure, but q.beyond also offers cloud services for all other hyper-scalers.
Support through to SAP cloud operations
In the SAP on Azure Services segment, q.beyonds improved market performance led to its promotion from Rising Star in last years study to Leader in the current survey. Among other factors, ISG ascertained that the service provider built strong strategic partnerships for SAP solutions and their operation in the Azure cloud. q.beyonds SAP Excellence Center provided customers with support ranging from consulting to hosting and SAP cloud operation through to the further development of SAP environments.
Furthermore, according to ISG q.beyond is able to illustrate various migration routes to the cloud for its customers thanks to its Roadmap for SAP on Azure. These roadmaps are chiefly based on experience gained in customer projects already implemented, in which q.beyond generally drew significantly on the development of proprietary solutions.
Another factor contributing to q.beyonds classification as a Leader involved the major customer successes the company has recently celebrated with its SAP on Azure services. One example is the successful S/4HANA migration at a food manufacturer. As an award-winning SAP partner, q.beyond offers consulting services for S/4HANA transitions, as well as operations and application management, explains ISG analyst Holm Landrock.
ISG study underlines Microsoft designations
Just recently, we received eleven designations in the Microsoft Partner Program and now the latest ISG Study has further underlined our strong performance in a Microsoft environment, enthused Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. This classification as Leader in no fewer than two market segments will encourage us to continue extending our Microsoft portfolio by adding our own solution components based on our own competencies and our wide-ranging expertise in all aspects of digitalisation.
Anyone interested can find further information and the whole study at this link: https://www.qbeyond.de/isg23
