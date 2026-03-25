EQS-News: Isiah Enterprises Activates Scalable Materials Platform Targeting $900B+ Global Market Opportunity; Initiates Strategic Partner Alignment Phase

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Isiah Enterprises Activates Scalable Materials Platform Targeting $900B+ Global Market Opportunity; Initiates Strategic Partner Alignment Phase



25.03.2026 / 12:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TROY, MI - March 25, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Isiah Enterprises (formerly One World Products, OTCQB: OWPC) today announced the activation of its vertically integrated composite materials platform and the initiation of a strategic partner alignment phase, positioning the Company to scale across automotive, packaging, and industrial markets undergoing rapid transition toward sustainable and lightweight solutions.

Isiah Enterprises has established a multi-input, multi-market platform designed to deliver engineered materials into OEM and Tier-1 supply chains. The Company’s model integrates recycled plastics, natural fibers, and advanced polymer systems with compounding and manufacturing capabilities and direct engagement with OEM sourcing and qualification processes. This structure is intended to shorten the path from development to commercialization while maintaining control across key points in the value chain.

The announcement comes as demand for sustainable materials continues to accelerate across several major global markets. Automotive lightweight materials are projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030, recycled plastics and composites are expected to surpass $100 billion by 2030, and sustainable packaging is projected to reach more than $500 billion by 2030. Together, these sectors represent a global opportunity exceeding $900 billion, with manufacturers increasingly seeking scalable, compliant, and cost-effective material solutions.

With the platform now activated, the Company is advancing from build-out to commercial conversion. Management is focused on OEM and Tier-1 engagement to advance qualification and sourcing pathways, targeted commercial partnerships to accelerate market access and program development, expansion into packaging and industrial applications that may support shorter-cycle revenue, and operational scaling to support pilot programs and transition to production. The Company believes this dual-track execution model can support near-term commercial activity while continuing to advance longer-cycle automotive programs.

As part of this next phase, Isiah Enterprises has entered a focused period of aligning with select commercial and strategic partners to accelerate market penetration and revenue generation. The Company is prioritizing relationships that can provide access to OEM and Tier-1 ecosystems, support program advancement and commercialization, and contribute to scalable revenue generation across multiple sectors. Partnership structures under consideration are intended to align incentives through performance-based participation tied to commercial outcomes.

As a publicly traded platform, Isiah Enterprises is also focused on aligning capital with execution through disciplined deployment into revenue-generating capabilities. The Company is evaluating structures that may support performance-based equity participation in strategic partnerships and continues to engage with strategic and institutional participants as part of its broader expansion strategy.

“We are moving from positioning to execution,” said Isiah Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The demand for sustainable materials is real and accelerating. Our focus is on converting that demand into commercial outcomes, aligning with the right partners, and scaling a platform that can compete at a global level.”

Looking ahead, management’s priorities include advancing OEM validation and sourcing engagement, expanding commercial partnerships across automotive, packaging, and industrial sectors, converting pipeline activity into revenue-generating programs, and scaling manufacturing capabilities to support increasing demand.

About Isiah Enterprises

Isiah Enterprises is a vertically integrated materials platform focused on the development and commercialization of sustainable composite solutions for automotive, packaging, and industrial applications. The Company is aligned with global trends driving demand for high-performance, environmentally responsible materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. One World Products, Inc. and Isiah Enterprises do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release.

For more information, visit https://oneworldproducts.com

Contact:

William Rowland, CFO

william.rowland@owpv.com

1-800-605-3210

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: One World Products