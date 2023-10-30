EQS-News: Issue of new 2023/2028 bond successfully completed

EQS-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Bond

Issue of new 2023/2028 bond successfully completed



30.10.2023 / 16:54 CET/CEST

Issue of new 2023/2028 bond successfully completed

Placement volume of EUR 20 million

Coupon set at 7.00% in the middle of the interest rate range

Trading expected to start on November 01, 2023

Today the offer period for the new up to 25 million Euro bond 2023/2028 (ISIN DE000A3514Q0) of Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of JDC Group AG, ended. Due to the very good liquidity situation of the Group, the issuer has reduced the placement volume to EUR 20 million. The remaining EUR 5 million will remain as financing and placement reserve. The final coupon of 7.00% is in the middle of the offered interest rate range (6.75%-7.25%). Issue and value date is November 01, 2023, when trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is also scheduled to start.

The new bond was issued by way of a voluntary exchange offer to holders of the outstanding bond 2019/2024 (ISIN DE000A2YN1M1), a public offering and a private placement to qualified investors.

"The pleasing placement result in this market environment shows that our bond is perceived by investors as an attractive product. The satisfaction of existing investors is also reflected in the good conversion rate of almost 50 percent. With our coupon, we are now competing with government bonds and other investment-grade bonds in a different way than four years ago. We are therefore particularly pleased with the successful placement. In view of the difficult market environment, we are therefore very satisfied with the placement result," said Ralph Konrad, Managing Director of Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH and CFO of JDC Group AG, commenting on the subscription result.

The issue was supported by BankM AG.

About Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH

Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "JDC") is a so-called "broker pool company" with licenses according to §§ 34c, 34d, and 34f GewO. Emerging from 3 independent broker pools, JDC now cooperates with several thousand active independent brokers and multiple agents as well as institutional clients in the brokerage of financial products. The company is headquartered in Wiesbaden.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie, allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and handling all product providers in the financial market with a complete product range and full data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, agents, corporate-affiliated intermediaries, banks, tied agents, FinTechs) via its view systems and interfaces, and the first true financial home for financial services customers. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries get a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options, and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can optimize coverage and provision easily and with an ideal benefit-cost ratio. Around 250 well-trained advisors under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for discerning and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros in valuation, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums now in excess of 1 billion euros, we are one of the market leaders in German-speaking countries. JDC focuses on sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps save many tons of paper and makes the daily life of financial intermediaries and customers easier.

Disclaimer:

The board members of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, hold an interest in JDC Group AG and have a vested interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.

Important Notice:

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not intended for distribution, transmission or publication, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan, or in any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The securities which are the subject of this publication are being offered by the Issuer exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria by way of a public offering on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") and by way of a private placement to qualified investors in Germany and in certain jurisdictions within the European Economic Area and, where applicable, Switzerland.

In particular, the securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof.

This publication does not constitute a prospectus. The investment decision of interested investors with respect to the securities referred to in this publication should be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus and the terms and conditions of the bonds to be prepared by the Issuer in connection with the public offering of such securities.

