EQS-News: IVU achieves record results in the 2023 fiscal year

IVU achieves record results in the 2023 fiscal year



21.03.2024 / 13:29 CET/CEST

Berlin, 21st March 2024 | In 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG once again recorded the most successful financial year in the company's history: revenue increased year-on-year by 8.2% to €122.5 million, gross profit by 11.7% to €101.1 million and operating profit (EBIT) by 6.1% to €15.8 million.

To allow investors to participate in IVU's financial success again this year, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is set to propose an increased dividend of €0.26 at the Annual General Meeting.

"IVU is achieving new record results year after year - this is not a given and is largely thanks to the hard work of our nearly 1,000 colleagues," says Martin Müller-Elschner, CEO of IVU Traffic Technologies. "Climate-friendly mobility means bus and rail: the future belongs to public transport, and with IVU.suite, we offer the right end-to-end solution for digitalising and optimising operations in local and long-distance transport."

The 2023 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website:

https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports

IVU Traffic Technologies has been working for over 45 years with more than 1,000 experts to ensure efficient and environmentally friendly public transport. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite map all the processes of bus and rail companies: from planning and dispatching to operations controls, ticketing and passenger information to the settlement of transport contracts. By working in close partnership with its customers, IVU leads demanding IT projects to success and ensures reliable mobility in the world‘s metropolises.

IVU. SYSTEMS FOR VIBRANT CITIES.